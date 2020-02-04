IrishBreakdown
Top Stories
Football
Recruiting
Basketball

PODCAST: Talking Recruiting, Pass Game and Wide Receivers

Bryan Driskell

In the latest episode of the Irish Breakdown podcast we address a number of recruiting and team topics. On the recruiting trail, we are one day away from National Signing Day, but don't expect any action from Notre Dame. The Irish staff is focused on 2021, and they picked up a big commitment this weekend from 2021 safety Justin Walters. In today's episode I discuss why landing Walters was so important and how he fits the Irish defense.

Following recruiting talk I dive into the stats that prove why Notre Dame must become a more dynamic pass offense in 2020. The tools are in place, but can OC Tommy Rees and the staff make the necessary adjustments to get the pass game where it needs to be?

That is followed by a breakdown of the Notre Dame receivers, who are short on experience but long on talent, speed and explosiveness. We go player by player and finish by talking about the one player that could be the difference between the wide receiver corps being good or being great.

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178
Visit our Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/IrishBreakdown/

Comments (2)
No. 1-1
OderName
OderName

Another great podcast. Thanks Bryan!! Gonna try to get more engaged like you ask - with all my free time. Ha!

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Improving The Pass Game Is Key For Notre Dame - Part II

Notre Dame must become a more dynamic pass offense in 2020

Bryan Driskell

by

gairish

Irish Breakdown Special Offer!

Take advantage of the opportunity to get 3 FREE months once we go premium!

Bryan Driskell

by

ChitownSam

Class Impact: S Justin Walters To Notre Dame

Landing Illinois safety Justin Walters to the 2021 class is big for the Notre Dame class.

Bryan Driskell

by

Bryan Driskell

Spring Preview: Defensive End

Breaking down the Notre Dame defensive ends heading into the 2020 spring

Bryan Driskell

by

Bryan Driskell

Recruiting: Junior Day Was A Huge Success

Notre Dame held its first Junior Day for the 2021 class, and it was a huge success

Brian Smith

by

Bryan Driskell

Chris Tyree Named A SI All-American

The Notre Dame running back signee was named a second-team All-American

Bryan Driskell

by

FamousAmos

Four Notre Dame Players Picked In Latest NFL.com Mock Draft

NFL.com's Chad Reuter has four former Irish players in his three-round mock draft.

Bryan Driskell

by

Bryan Driskell

Spring Preview: Wide Receiver

A look at the Notre Dame wide receiver depth chart as the Irish head into the spring

Bryan Driskell

by

Bryan Driskell

Film Room: Breaking Down Safety Justin Walters

A look at the film of Notre Dame safety commit Justin Walters

Bryan Driskell

by

Bryan Driskell

Bleacher Report Mock Draft: Eight Notre Dame Players Selected

Eight former Notre Dame players were in the latest 7-round mock draft from Bleacher Report

Bryan Driskell