PODCAST: Talking Recruiting, Pass Game and Wide Receivers

In the latest episode of the Irish Breakdown podcast we address a number of recruiting and team topics. On the recruiting trail, we are one day away from National Signing Day, but don't expect any action from Notre Dame. The Irish staff is focused on 2021, and they picked up a big commitment this weekend from 2021 safety Justin Walters. In today's episode I discuss why landing Walters was so important and how he fits the Irish defense.

Following recruiting talk I dive into the stats that prove why Notre Dame must become a more dynamic pass offense in 2020. The tools are in place, but can OC Tommy Rees and the staff make the necessary adjustments to get the pass game where it needs to be?

That is followed by a breakdown of the Notre Dame receivers, who are short on experience but long on talent, speed and explosiveness. We go player by player and finish by talking about the one player that could be the difference between the wide receiver corps being good or being great.

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Visit our Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/IrishBreakdown/