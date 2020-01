Notre Dame has hired Tommy Rees to run the offense at Notre Dame. The latest podcast dives into that decision, what led to it, what it means for Notre Dame, the concerns with the hire, the positives with the hire and where we go from here. There is also a Q & A session at the end of the show.

