Podcast: Irish Breakdown - Jan. 6

The latest Irish Breakdown podcast covers a wide array of topics. I get caught up on my thoughts on the bowl game, we discuss the addition of Northwestern grad transfer Bennett Skowronek, and we discuss who is leaving early for the NFL and who is returning.

After that it's all about answering questions from Irish Maven subscribers! Questions about the offensive coordinator were a big part of the discussion, but we also talk about whether or not Brian Kelly can win a title at Notre Dame. There is also some recruiting talk at the end.

