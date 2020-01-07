IrishMaven
Podcast: Irish Breakdown - Jan. 6

Bryan Driskell

The latest Irish Breakdown podcast covers a wide array of topics. I get caught up on my thoughts on the bowl game, we discuss the addition of Northwestern grad transfer Bennett Skowronek, and we discuss who is leaving early for the NFL and who is returning.

After that it's all about answering questions from Irish Maven subscribers! Questions about the offensive coordinator were a big part of the discussion, but we also talk about whether or not Brian Kelly can win a title at Notre Dame. There is also some recruiting talk at the end.

Should Notre Dame Consider Hiring Joe Moorhead On Offense?

Bryan Driskell

Breaking down whether or not Notre Dame should look at hiring Joe Moorhead to run the offense.

Brian Kelly Is The Key To Notre Dame Making A Jump In Recruiting

Bryan Driskell

If Notre Dame wants to truly become an elite program on the recruiting trail it needs the head coach to be more involved.

Replace And Reload: Wide Receiver

Bryan Driskell

Notre Dame must find a way to replace star wide receiver Chase Claypool

Recruiting: 2021 Commit Lorenzo Styles Jr. Brings Versatility And Leadership

Brian Smith

The talented 2021 wide receiver is one of the most versatile and high character players in the country

2021 Recruiting: Prime Targets - Secondary - Part I

Brian Smith

Brian Smith breaks down the top local 2021 secondary targets and where things stand for Notre Dame

Should Brian Kelly Bring Harry Hiestand Back To Notre Dame?

Bryan Driskell

The former Irish line coach is now on the open market, but should he return to Notre Dame?

Replace And Reload: Drop End

Bryan Driskell

Notre Dame must find a way to replace drop ends Julian Okwara and Jamir Jones

Corners Coach Todd Lyght Will Not Return To Notre Dame

Bryan Driskell

The Irish assistant coach will not be back to Notre Dame in 2020

Notre Dame Beats Syracuse To Earn First ACC Victory

Bryan Driskell

The Irish offense sparked the comeback road victory over the Orange

Tight End Cole Kmet To Declare For The NFL Draft

Bryan Driskell

Notre Dame tight end Cole Kmet will forgo his final season and head to the NFL