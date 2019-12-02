Irish
Maven
Podcast: Breaking Down Notre Dame's Victory At Stanford

Bryan Driskell

By beating Stanford on Saturday, the Notre Dame program not only re-established control of the series, it also accomplished a number of important feats. It wasn't always pretty, but the Irish did what they needed to do to win the game.

In the latest Irish Breakdown podcast we discuss the big picture impact of the win before diving into the specifics of what went into the victory from a special teams, offense and defensive point of view. We discuss the dominance of the Irish skill players, the struggles of the offensive line and the toughness showed by a depleted defense.

GameDay Chat: #16 Notre Dame at Stanford

Bryan Driskell
168 0

Updates, analysis and fan discussion for Notre Dame vs. Stanford

Key Takeaways From Notre Dame's 45-24 Victory Over Stanford

Bryan Driskell
6 3

A look at what we learned about Notre Dame from its win over Stanford

Game Observations - Offense: Notre Dame 45, Stanford 24

Bryan Driskell
15 0

Analysis of the Notre Dame offense from its 45-24 victory at Stanford

Game Observations - Defense: Notre Dame 45, Stanford 24

Bryan Driskell
5 4

Analysis of the Notre Dame defense from its 45-24 victory over Stanford.

Notre Dame Throttles Stanford To End Losing Streak

Bryan Driskell
7 1

The Irish ended a five-game losing streak at Stanford by pounding the Cardinal 45-24

Game Prediction: #16 Notre Dame at Stanford

Bryan Driskell
28 4

Prediction and analysis for Notre Dame's matchup against rival Stanford.

Notre Dame Up To No. 14 In Latest Polls

Bryan Driskell
7 1

The Irish climbed one spot after its regular season ending win at Stanford.

Thanksgiving Wishes: What I'm Thankful For This Season

Bryan Driskell
16 10

A look into the things I am thankful for on this Thanksgiving Day of 2019

Notre Dame Bowl Projection Becoming Clear, The Opponent Is Not

Bryan Driskell
9 0

Notre Dame's bowl destination seems more likely, but the opponent remains up in the air

Notre Dame Football: Midweek Musings

Bryan Driskell
25 8

Thoughts on Notre Dame football, its recruiting efforts and college football