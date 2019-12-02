Podcast: Breaking Down Notre Dame's Victory At Stanford

By beating Stanford on Saturday, the Notre Dame program not only re-established control of the series, it also accomplished a number of important feats. It wasn't always pretty, but the Irish did what they needed to do to win the game.

In the latest Irish Breakdown podcast we discuss the big picture impact of the win before diving into the specifics of what went into the victory from a special teams, offense and defensive point of view. We discuss the dominance of the Irish skill players, the struggles of the offensive line and the toughness showed by a depleted defense.

