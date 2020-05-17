Irish Breakdown Mailbag - May 17

The latest request for mailbag questions resulted in the most questions we've had, and there were a lot of excellent submissions!

In the latest Irish Breakdown mailbag we again went in podcast form because of the high volume of questions.

The topics were varied, but the show started off with a discussion about why the quarterback position has been such a struggle during the Brian Kelly tenure.

Of course recruiting was a major topic, and there is a lot of frustration out there about how things have gone for Notre Dame on the recruiting trail. We dive into the issues, but there is also light at the end of the tunnel, and we discuss that as well.

We did spend a lot of time on whether or not Notre Dame has the kind of recruiting staff it needs to have to compete with the nation's top programs.

There were also questions about grad transfers, which new assistant coach will have the biggest impact, offensive line recruiting, the Notre Dame schedule in 2020 and beyond, and once again I was asked about who I would have as the head coach at Notre Dame once Kelly leaves.

I was also asked to give my best-case scenario for the 2021 recruiting class, so I did.

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes.

Follow me on twitter: @CoachD178

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter