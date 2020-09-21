PODCAST: Breaking Down Notre Dame's Victory Over South Florida

Notre Dame improved to 2-0 on the season with a 52-0 thrashing of South Florida. The 7th-ranked Irish needed to get off to a fast start and they did just that.

Irish Breakdown football analyst Vince DeDario and publisher Bryan Driskell break down the Fighting Irish victory.

The show kicks off with the staff talking about their overall impressions of the victory, which includes overcoming adversity heading into the matchup.

That is followed by analysis of the Notre Dame offense. The IB staff breaks down the performance of offensive coordinator Tommy Rees, what they saw from the Irish offensive line, the play of the Notre Dame running backs and tight ends. They also dive into some of the concerns coming out of the game.

They wrap up by breaking down the Notre Dame defense, who went into the game without three starters. DeDario and Driskell talk about the impressive depth, young players that emerged and the play of the Irish secondary.

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes.

Follow Bryan on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow Bryan on Parler: @BryanDriskell

Follow Vince on Twitter: @CoachDeDario

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter