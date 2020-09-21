SI.com
IrishBreakdown
PODCAST: Breaking Down Notre Dame's Victory Over South Florida

Bryan Driskell

Notre Dame improved to 2-0 on the season with a 52-0 thrashing of South Florida. The 7th-ranked Irish needed to get off to a fast start and they did just that.

Irish Breakdown football analyst Vince DeDario and publisher Bryan Driskell break down the Fighting Irish victory.

The show kicks off with the staff talking about their overall impressions of the victory, which includes overcoming adversity heading into the matchup.

That is followed by analysis of the Notre Dame offense. The IB staff breaks down the performance of offensive coordinator Tommy Rees, what they saw from the Irish offensive line, the play of the Notre Dame running backs and tight ends. They also dive into some of the concerns coming out of the game.

They wrap up by breaking down the Notre Dame defense, who went into the game without three starters. DeDario and Driskell talk about the impressive depth, young players that emerged and the play of the Irish secondary.

