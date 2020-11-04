SI.com
PODCAST: Opponent Insider - Clemson Tigers

Bryan Driskell

The fourth-ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish take on the top-ranked Clemson Tigers this weekend in what could be the biggest matchup of the regular season.

Irish Breakdown football analyst Vince DeDario interviewed Tiger Illustrated publisher Larry Williams to discuss the latest with the Clemson Tigers.

DeDario and Williams dive deep into where things stand with Clemson as they head into this matchup.

Irish Breakdown has already put out plenty of early analysis of the Notre Dame vs. Clemson matchup.

Notre Dame Depth Chart
Clemson Depth Chart

First Glance: Clemson Tigers - An overall look at the Tigers schedule and statistical leaders up to this point in the season.

First Glance: Clemson Offense - Three players for the Clemson offense that Notre Dame fans need to know.
First Glance: Clemson Defense - Three players for the Clemson defense that Notre Dame fans need to know.

Recruiting Comparison: Notre Dame vs. Clemson - A look at the recruiting rankings for the starting lineups of these two squads.

Stay locked into Irish Breakdown for even more analysis of this matchup.

