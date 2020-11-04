The fourth-ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish take on the top-ranked Clemson Tigers this weekend in what could be the biggest matchup of the regular season.

Irish Breakdown football analyst Vince DeDario interviewed Tiger Illustrated publisher Larry Williams to discuss the latest with the Clemson Tigers.

DeDario and Williams dive deep into where things stand with Clemson as they head into this matchup.

Irish Breakdown has already put out plenty of early analysis of the Notre Dame vs. Clemson matchup.

Notre Dame Depth Chart

Clemson Depth Chart

First Glance: Clemson Tigers - An overall look at the Tigers schedule and statistical leaders up to this point in the season.

First Glance: Clemson Offense - Three players for the Clemson offense that Notre Dame fans need to know.

First Glance: Clemson Defense - Three players for the Clemson defense that Notre Dame fans need to know.

Recruiting Comparison: Notre Dame vs. Clemson - A look at the recruiting rankings for the starting lineups of these two squads.

Stay locked into Irish Breakdown for even more analysis of this matchup.

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes.

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Parler: @BryanDriskell

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter