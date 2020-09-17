SI.com
PODCAST: Notre Dame vs. South Florida Preview

Bryan Driskell

Notre Dame looks to improve to 2-0 this weekend when it takes on the South Florida Bulls. It's a game the Irish should dominate, so the focus of this week's preview more about what Notre Dame must do and show in this contest to get on a path to competing for a championship.

Irish Breakdown football analyst Vince DeDario and publisher Bryan Driskell break down what the offense, defense and special teams must do on Saturday to show that needed improvement.

The show begins with a big picture discussion about this game, including Notre Dame's significant talent advantage. That means this game is more about building on areas that will be needed down the road as much as it is doing what needs to be done to beat South Florida.

Following that breakdown, the staff dives into the offense, focusing primarily on the play of the Irish offensive line and quarterback. That is followed by a discussion of the defense, including what we want to see from the secondary, defensive line and Buck linebackers.

We finish things up with a brief discussion of the special teams before making our game predictions.

