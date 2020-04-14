PODCAST: Talent vs. Scheme

There's an expression among coaches and observers of college football, and it goes something like this, "It's the Jimmys and Joes, not the Xs and Os."

To be honest, this is an expression that needs to be retired. It cheapens the importance of having talented players AND having great coaching, and that's the formula that has led to championships throughout the history of college football.

Irish Breakdown football analyst Vince DeDario and publisher Bryan Driskell discuss why this motto doesn't work. Not only does it not make sense from a logical standpoint, but there is significant data that proves this theory incorrect. That includes the whole "It's all about recruiting" argument that then ties in recruiting rankings into recruiting success.

Notre Dame 2016 vs. 2017 is one example. The Charlie Weis vs. Brian Kelly eras is another example that relates to Notre Dame. But there are plenty of examples around the nation, including what we saw the last two years at LSU, a team that went from being average on offense for a decade to putting one of the best offenses in history on the field in just one season.

Listen to the latest episode, and in the comments section below let us know what you think. Do you agree with our view, do you disagree, and why?

