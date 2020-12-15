Notre Dame vs. Clemson: What It Means For The Fighting Irish

Notre Dame has a lot more at stake than an ACC title when it takes on Clemson

Notre Dame and Clemson are set to face off this Saturday, and the victor becomes the ACC Champions. For Notre Dame, however, there is a lot more at stake than just a conference title.

Irish Breakdown football analyst Vince DeDario and publisher Bryan Driskell discuss what a win, and a loss, would mean for Notre Dame, and what's at stake for the Irish beyond just the conference crown.

The show begins with a conversation about the immediate impact of the outcome of this game, which focuses on the College Football Playoff.

Next up is what will this game's outcome mean for Notre Dame in terms of defining this season as a success. The staff also talks about what would need to happen after the conference title game, short of winning a national championship to define the 2020 season as a success.

Driskell and DeDario have differences of opinion on that subject, so the end of the podcast is more of a debate than a discussion.

