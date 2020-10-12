Notre Dame Post-Game Wrap Up: Florida State Edition
Bryan Driskell
Notre Dame improved to 3-0 this weekend after a 42-26 victory over Florida State. The victory makes the Fighting Irish 2-0 in their first season in the ACC.
Irish Breakdown broke down the game and provided you a lot of news and analysis of the victory. Before we move onto Louisville, let’s wrap up all of the post-game victory from the Saturday’s contest.
Game Observations: Offense — This is my immediate post-game analysis of the Fighting Irish offense based on what I observed from the press box.
Game Observations: Defense — This is my immediate post-game analysis of the Fighting Irish defense based on what I observed from the press box.
Players of the Game — Primary standout on offense, defense and special teams from the game.
Key Takeaways: Offense — After letting the game sink in, looking over the data and re-watching the game, here are the things that I most took away from the Irish offense.
Key Takeaways: Defense — After letting the game sink in, looking over the data and re-watching the game, here are the things that I most took away from the Irish defense.
Ian Book Talks Notre Dame's Victory Over Florida State
Notre Dame Moves Up To No. 4 In The Latest Polls
Irish Breakdown Top 25: Week 6 - My Top 25 poll after week six of the College Football season
Opponent Recap — A look at how Notre Dame’s opponents fared this weekend.
