Notre Dame Post-Game Wrap Up: Louisville Edition

Bryan Driskell

Notre Dame improved to 4-0 after a 12-7 victory over Louisville. It was a brilliant performance by the defense and run game, but other parts of the Irish program need to get better.

Irish Breakdown broke down the game and provided you a lot of news and analysis of the victory. Before we move onto Pittsburgh, let’s wrap up all from the post-game victory over the Cardinals.

Game Observations: Offense — This is my immediate post-game analysis of the Fighting Irish offense based on what I observed from the press box.

Game Observations: Defense — This is my immediate post-game analysis of the Fighting Irish defense based on what I observed from the press box.

Players of the Game — Primary standouts on offense, defense and special teams from the game.

Key Takeaways: Offense — After letting the game sink in, looking over the data and re-watching the game, here are the things that I most took away from the Irish offense.

Key Takeaways: Defense — After letting the game sink in, looking over the data and re-watching the game, here are the things that I most took away from the Irish defense.

Stats That Matter, Highlights And Photos From The ND Victory

Brian Kelly Talks Notre Dame Victory Over Louisville

Ian Book Talks Notre Dame Victory Over Louisville

Notre Dame Moves Up To No. 3 In The Polls

Irish Breakdown Top 25: Week Seven

