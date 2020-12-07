Notre Dame Post-Game Wrap Up: Syracuse Edition

All the post-game content from the Notre Dame victory over Syracuse

Notre Dame finished the regular season in perfect fashion, blasting Syracuse 45-21 to improve to 10-0.

Irish Breakdown broke down the game and provided you with a great deal of news and analysis of the victory. Before we move onto the ACC Championship coverage, let’s wrap up all from the post-game victory over the Orange.

Notre Dame Beats Syracuse, Finishes Undefeated

Game Observations: Offense — This is my immediate post-game analysis of the Fighting Irish offense based on what I observed from the press box.

Game Observations: Defense — This is my immediate post-game analysis of the Fighting Irish defense based on what I observed from the press box.

Players of the Game — Primary standouts on offense, defense and special teams from the game.

Key Takeaways: Offense — After letting the game sink in, looking over the data and re-watching the game, here are the things that I most took away from the Irish offense.

Key Takeaways: Defense — After letting the game sink in, looking over the data and re-watching the game, here are the things that I most took away from the Irish defense.

Stats That Matter, Highlights and Photos From The Notre Dame Victory Over Syracuse

Ian Book Talks Becoming Notre Dame's All-Time Winningest QB, Legacy

Notre Dame vs Clemson Rematch Is Now Official

Irish Breakdown Top 25

Irish Remain No. 2 In The Latest Polls

Ian Book Isn't In The Zone, And That's Good For Notre Dame

