Spring Review: Potential Breakout Players Emerge For Notre Dame

It happens every year. As the new team develops there are breakout players, and that is true for Notre Dame this spring. A number of players on both sides of the ball did some impressive things this spring that put them in position to be breakout players in 2022.

Of course, breakout can mean different things for different players depending on what they've done in the past. That was the topic of conversation in our latest show at Irish Breakdown.

Our show begins with a final look at the spring game before diving into the breakout player discussion.

On offense we talk about the running back depth chart and the emergence of sophomore wideout Jayden Thomas. On the other side of the ball we talk about Rylie Mills, Justin Ademilola, Marist Liufau, Niuafe Tuihalamaka, Jordan Botelho, Jaden Mickey and DJ Brown.

