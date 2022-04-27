Spring Review: Potential Breakout Players Emerge For Notre Dame
It happens every year. As the new team develops there are breakout players, and that is true for Notre Dame this spring. A number of players on both sides of the ball did some impressive things this spring that put them in position to be breakout players in 2022.
Of course, breakout can mean different things for different players depending on what they've done in the past. That was the topic of conversation in our latest show at Irish Breakdown.
Our show begins with a final look at the spring game before diving into the breakout player discussion.
On offense we talk about the running back depth chart and the emergence of sophomore wideout Jayden Thomas. On the other side of the ball we talk about Rylie Mills, Justin Ademilola, Marist Liufau, Niuafe Tuihalamaka, Jordan Botelho, Jaden Mickey and DJ Brown.
Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge
Irish Breakdown Content
Notre Dame 2022 Roster
Notre Dame 2022 Schedule
Read More
Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board
Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Offense
Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Defense
Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers
Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers
Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense
Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense
———————
Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.
Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!
Join the Irish Breakdown community!
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes
Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178
Follow me on Gettr: @IrishBreakdown
Follow me on Gab: @IrishBreakdown
Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook