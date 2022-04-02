Notre Dame Practice Highlights - Defensive Backs

Notre Dame was back on the practice field on Saturday and part of the practice was open to the media. We were able to get some video of the early portion of that practice. Today we focused our highlights on the secondary, with much of the individual period being on the cornerbacks.

Here are the highlights.

The video begins with a look at the Irish safeties going through a backpedal drill. That is followed by a half-field drill against the offense. During that period you will see some of the freshman linebackers going through the drill as well. Junior safety Xavier Watts made an impressive tackle during that period.

That is followed by a longer session of the Irish cornerbacks working through drills with position coach Mike Mickens. You'll see clips of veteran Clarence Lewis as well as young corners like Ryan Barnes, Chance Tucker, Philip Riley and Jaden Mickey.

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Roster

Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers



Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter