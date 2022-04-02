Skip to main content

Notre Dame Practice Highlights - Defensive Backs

Today's focus for the open Notre Dame practice was the Irish defensive backs

Notre Dame was back on the practice field on Saturday and part of the practice was open to the media. We were able to get some video of the early portion of that practice. Today we focused our highlights on the secondary, with much of the individual period being on the cornerbacks.

Here are the highlights.

The video begins with a look at the Irish safeties going through a backpedal drill. That is followed by a half-field drill against the offense. During that period you will see some of the freshman linebackers going through the drill as well. Junior safety Xavier Watts made an impressive tackle during that period.

That is followed by a longer session of the Irish cornerbacks working through drills with position coach Mike Mickens. You'll see clips of veteran Clarence Lewis as well as young corners like Ryan Barnes, Chance Tucker, Philip Riley and Jaden Mickey.

