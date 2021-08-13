Notre Dame Football Practice No. 6 Highlights

Irish Breakdown has highlights from Notre Dame's sixth practice of the season

Notre Dame held its sixth practice of the 2021 season on Thursday, and Irish Breakdown has highlight clips from the session.

Clip 1 - QB Drew Pyne (#10) hits wide receiver Kevin Austin (#4) on a crossing route

Clip 2 - QB Drew Pyne (#10) hits wide receiver Lawrence Keys III (#13) on a wide fade route.

Clip 3 - QB Jack Coan (#17) hits wide receiver Xavier Watts (#2) on a backside seam route.

Clip 4 - QB Tyler Buchner (#12) hits wide receiver Deion Colzie (#16) on a comeback route.

Clip 5 - LB Drew White (#40) works through the sled during individual drills.

Clip 6 - LB Marist Liufau (#8) works through the sled during individual drills.

Clip 7 - LB Shayne Simons (#33) works through the sled during individual drills.

Clip 8 - LB Bo Bauer (#52) works through the sled during individual drills.

Clip 9 - Tight ends Michael Mayer (#87) and George Takacs (#85) work on the two-man sled during drills.

Clip 10 - RB Kyren Williams (#23) works through bag drills.

Clip 11 - RB Chris Tyree (#25) works through bag drills.

Clip 12 - RB C'Bo Flemister (#20) works through bag drills.

Clip 13 - RB Audric Estime (#24) works through bag drills.

Clip 14 - RB Logan Diggs (#22) works through bag drills.

Clip 15 - Nose tackle Howard Cross III (#56) blows past guard Cain Madden (#62) to blow up a run, forcing the back to cut back inside.

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2021 Roster

Notre Dame 2021 Schedule

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Offense

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Defense

2022 Big Board: Running Back

2022 Big Board: Slot Receivers

Notre Dame 2022 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2022 Class Big Board

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Subscribe to our Irish Breakdown Rumble channel

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Parler: @BryanDriskell

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter