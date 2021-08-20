Notre Dame Football Practice Highlights - August 19

Notre Dame held its 12th practice of fall camp on Thursday, and the session was inside Notre Dame Stadium. Here are highlights from that practice.

Clip 1 - Wide receiver Kevin Austin (#4) works through the chute during individual drills.

Clip 2 - Wide receiver Braden Lenzy (#0) works through the chute during individual drills.

Clip 3 - Running back Kyren Williams (#23) works through the chute during individual drills.

Clip 4 - Running back Chris Tyree (#25) works through the chute during individual drills.

Clip 5 - Running back C'Bo Flemister (#22) works through the chute during individual drills.

Clip 6 - Running back Audric Estime (#24) works through the chute during individual drills.

Clip 7 - Running back Logan Diggs (#22) works through the chute during individual drills.

Clip 8 - Running back Chase Ketterer (#27) works through the chute during individual drills.

Clip 9 - OL Jarrett Patterson (#55) and Rocco Spindler (#50) work on picking up stunts during individual drills.

Clip 10 - QB Drew Pyne (#10) works through bag drills.

Clip 11 - QB Tyler Buchner (#12) works through bag drills.

Clip 12 - QB Jack Coan (#17) hits wideout Avery Davis (#3) on a slant route.

Clip 13 - QB Drew Pyne (#10) hits wideout Braden Lenzy (#0) on a slant route while QB Jack Coan (#17) hits wideout Kevin Austin Jr. (#4) on a stop route.

Clip 14 - Safeties DJ Brown (#2) and Kyle Hamilton (#14) work on tackling drills.

Clip 15 - Linebackers Jack Kiser (#24) and Drew White (#40) work on tackling angles

Clip 16 - Linebackers Shayne Simon (#33) and Marist Liufau (#8) work on tackling angles

Clip 17 - Linebackers Paul Moala (#13) and Adam Shibley (#46) work on tackling angles

Clip 18 - Receiver Braden Lenzy (#0) gets the ball on a jet sweep.

Clip 19 - Running back Logan Diggs (#22) gets the ball on a hand off.

Clip 20 - Running back Audric Estime (#24) gets the ball on an outside zone hand off.

Clip 21 - Running back C'Bo Flemister (#20) gets the ball on an inside zone hand off.

Clip 22 - Running back Kyren Williams (#23) finds room to work on the left side of the line.

Clip 23 - QB Jack Coan (#17) hits wide receiver Avery Davis (#3) up the side line for a big play.

Clip 24 - Running back Logan Diggs (#22) makes a great cut on an inside run.

Clip 25 - QB Drew Pyne (#10) keeps the ball around the left end for a big gain.

