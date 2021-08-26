Notre Dame Football Practice Highlights - August 25

Notre Dame had yet another practice on August 25th as the program gets one step closer to its September 5th season opener against Florida State. Notre Dame is now well over halfway through its fall camp, and it was our last practice availability.

During Wednesday's practice we got to see some of the normal practice situations plus a lot more defensive individual than normal since the defense stayed inside this time. Normally during practice sessions the defense goes outside and we don't see much, so that was a positive change.

After watching the first, second and third team offenses go through the team take off period we spent the rest of practice focusing on the defensive individual periods.

