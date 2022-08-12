Skip to main content

Notre Dame Practice Highlights: Quarterbacks, Running Backs, Defensive Line

Notre Dame practice highlights of the Irish quarterbacks, running backs and defensive linemen

Notre Dame was back to work this morning as it inches closer and closer to the start of the 2022 football season. The focus of our practice highlights today are the Fighting Irish quarterbacks, running backs and defensive linemen

The start of the video is the Notre Dame defensive linemen going through a get off drill. Here is the order of players going through the drill: #56 Howard Cross III, #54 Jacob Lacey, #57 Jayson Ademilola, #31 NaNa Osafo-Mensah, #9 Justin Ademilola, #7 Isaiah Foskey, #99 Rylie Mills, #97 Gabriel Rubio, #12 Jordan Botelho, #90 Alexander Ehrensberger, #47 Jason Onye, #40 Joshua Burnham, #41 Donovan Hinish, #98 Tyson Ford, #91 Aiden Gobaira, #34 Osita Ekwonu, #65 Chris Smith.

Next the Notre Dame running backs work the gauntlet. You'll see #25 Chris Tyree, #7 Audric Estime, #13 Gi'Bran Payne and #22 Logan Diggs, in order.

Next the quarterbacks put in work. You'll see #10 Drew Pyne, #18 Steve Angeli, #12 Tyler Buchner and then Pyne again, in order.

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Roster
Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board
Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Offense
Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers
Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense
Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes
Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178
Follow me on Gettr: @IrishBreakdown
Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter

In This Article (1)

Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Jack Kiser
Football

Jack Kiser And The Notre Dame Linebackers Working On Mastering The Defense

By Sean Stires59 minutes ago
Jayson Ademilola
Football

Notre Dame DT Jayson Ademilola Isn't Getting Enough Respect

By Ryan Roberts5 hours ago
Harry Hiestand
Football

Notre Dame Notebook: Harry Hiestand Talks Jarrett Patterson's Move, Blake Fisher, Joe Alt, More

By Sean Stires7 hours ago
Blake Fisher
Football

Notre Dame Offensive Line Practice Highlights

By Bryan Driskell20 hours ago
Jaylen Sneed
Football

Jaylen Sneed Is Still Learning, But His Talent Is Obvious

By Sean StiresAug 11, 2022 11:00 AM EDT
JD Bertrand
Football

JD Bertrand Is Healthy, Experienced And Ready to Shine

By Sean StiresAug 11, 2022 7:00 AM EDT
Notre Dame Recruiting Mailbag
Recruiting

Notre Dame Recruiting Mailbag - Part 2

By Ryan RobertsAug 11, 2022 5:00 AM EDT
Samuel M'Pemba
Recruiting

Notre Dame Recruiting Mailbag - Part 1

By Ryan RobertsAug 10, 2022 5:26 PM EDT