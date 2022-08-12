Notre Dame Practice Highlights: Quarterbacks, Running Backs, Defensive Line
Notre Dame was back to work this morning as it inches closer and closer to the start of the 2022 football season. The focus of our practice highlights today are the Fighting Irish quarterbacks, running backs and defensive linemen
The start of the video is the Notre Dame defensive linemen going through a get off drill. Here is the order of players going through the drill: #56 Howard Cross III, #54 Jacob Lacey, #57 Jayson Ademilola, #31 NaNa Osafo-Mensah, #9 Justin Ademilola, #7 Isaiah Foskey, #99 Rylie Mills, #97 Gabriel Rubio, #12 Jordan Botelho, #90 Alexander Ehrensberger, #47 Jason Onye, #40 Joshua Burnham, #41 Donovan Hinish, #98 Tyson Ford, #91 Aiden Gobaira, #34 Osita Ekwonu, #65 Chris Smith.
Next the Notre Dame running backs work the gauntlet. You'll see #25 Chris Tyree, #7 Audric Estime, #13 Gi'Bran Payne and #22 Logan Diggs, in order.
Next the quarterbacks put in work. You'll see #10 Drew Pyne, #18 Steve Angeli, #12 Tyler Buchner and then Pyne again, in order.
