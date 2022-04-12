Notre Dame Quarterback Practice Highlights

Notre Dame was back on the practice field this morning and it was our last chance to see the team in action before the April 23 Blue-Gold Game. What better way to end the spring viewing than with a focus on the Notre Dame quarterbacks.

So that is what we have in today's practice highlights, as many throws from the quarterbacks as we could fit into the allowed three minute timeframe.

Offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Tommy Rees was very active during the sessions as both a coach and being the person who forced the quarterbacks to move.

Irish Breakdown football analyst Vince DeDario was at the practice and noted this was the most active he's seen Rees in this type of setting, which is further evidence of Rees continuing to not only grow as a coach, but having more freedom to do things his way.

The video is broken down by quarterback, and it begins with sophomore Tyler Buchner. Buchner and the quarterbacks began with an individual session before transitioning to practicing the movement aspects of throwing.

After the Buchner video we have highlights of junior Drew Pyne working through the same drills. We worked a few highlights of freshman Steve Angeli but they are limited, and we don't have any clips of Ron Powlus III because of the time constraints. Vince noted to me following practice that Powlus might have the strongest arm of all the quarterbacks.

We will next see the Notre Dame quarterbacks in action when the spring concludes with the annual Blue-Gold Game.

