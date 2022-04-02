Notre Dame Practice Report - April 2

Most of our attention was on the defense today. According to my sources the offense has been shredding the defense in practice, especially in the most recent practices. Some might look at this as a problem, but for me it's big time because it means the offense is really progressing. The defense is going to be good, so if this offense is having success against that defense it backs up our pre-spring intel about the offense being way ahead of where it was this time a year ago.

Here's our report from practice, which is a combination of what I saw from the video provided and what Shaun Davis saw while there in person. With what we heard about the success of the offense we wanted to focus on the defense to see how that group was progressing. We only saw stretch, a special teams period, a turnover circuit and some individual drills. This wasn't a full practice access situation.

The defense focused a lot on tackling, block destruction and then forcing the ball out during today's practice. The coaches on all three levels (front, linebacker, secondary) really harped on being physical throughout the open periods. Notre Dame's linebackers and linemen spent a lot of time on the proper way to taking on pulling blockers.

DEFENSIVE LINE

*** Defensive line coach Al Washington spent a lot of time today focusing on using hands and being violent with their hands in order to get effective block destruction. During a part of the period Washington focused on the defensive tackles while defensive coordinator Al Golden worked with the defensive ends. During that period Washington seemed to spend a lot of his focus on sophomore Jason Onye and freshman Tyson Ford. He constantly worked with them on footwork, hand placement and how to properly take on blocks.

*** Howard Cross III and Jacob Lacey were steady and solid in practice, which you'd expect from veterans during the spring. What Shaun liked about them during today's work is how much leadership they were showing with the younger players. Both Lacey and Cross were constantly engaged with the younger players, coaching them up and encouraging them.

*** Veteran Justin Ademilola seems much thicker this year in a good way. He's added serious muscle to his upper body and he looks powerful.

LINEBACKERS

*** It's hard not to be impressed with Josh Burnham's size/length/athleticism combination. It's obvious he's still quite raw from a technical standpoint, but he's showing progress. When Burnham is working through drills and/or when he knows what he's doing his movement is very, very impressive. Fellow freshman Nolan Ziegler also shows impressive length and quickness. You have to be impressed with how quick Niuafe Tuihalamaka moves going through drills for a player his size. He's the most instinctive of all the freshman linebackers and it's not all that close.

*** Freshman Jaylen Sneed is an explosive athlete and he's extremely twitchy. You can see the athleticism that made him a five-star recruit. What has been clear in practices, and was clear today is that Sneed needs work in two areas. One is technical at the point of attack. He needs to work on playing with better angles and getting off blocks. He also needs to keep adding strength, which isn't a surprise. That's one of the reasons it was so important that he was an early enrollee because he can work through that during the winter, spring and summer as opposed to basically just having the fall to get ready.

*** Jordan Botelho seems to have lost a lot of weight. He looked a lot more thin now than he has in the past and looks like a linebacker now and not a Vyper trying to play linebacker. That has allowed him to add even more burst and his change of direction is impressive. Notre Dame needs Botelho to keep his head on straight and become an accountable player because there is no mistaking his outstanding physical talent, which was again on display today.

SECONDARY

*** Sophomore Ryan Barnes is playing confidently and he shows impressive fluidity during drills. He made one big mistake during practice. If the coverage was what I think it was he got sucked inside on a screen pass, and that allowed Michael Mayer to get by him over the top for what would have been a long touchdown.

*** Senior Brandon Joseph is a bit more fluid and athletic than I thought he would be based on 2021 film. He's smooth, showed quick feet in drills and his downhill burst is really impressive. I knew he was a smart player but he's more athletic than I thought he would be.

*** Fellow sophomore Chance Tucker almost made a spectacular one-handed interception during a team drill. He properly read a screen fake, he quickly got depth, stayed on top of Braden Lenzy and then flipped his hips as he leaped and almost came down with a great INT. Tucker got banged up on the play but he showed a good feel for coverage on the play and the effort was excellent.

*** From looking at how the safeties are used it appears that Xavier Watts is behind Joseph, Brown and Henderson. There must be a reason for it, but something Chris O'Leary said the other day was obvious in today's practice. When he's in a team setting he makes a ton of plays. Watts explodes downhill and he had two really impressive tackles during the screen period, once bringing down Michael Mayer and another bringing down Logan Diggs.

*** Freshman cornerback Jaden Mickey has very impressive feet and he's a fluid athlete. He competes but he has to get stronger and get off blocks better. His movement skills are impressive though, and he's going to only get better.

*** I liked how well Clarence Lewis moved around today. He looked more sudden than we've seen in the past and he showed some burst coming out of breaks. He's also continuing to fill out and he's stronger already than he was a year ago.

*** Sophomore Philip Riley was almost exclusively in the slot today during the period we saw. He's very physical at the point of attack and when his footwork is clean he shows good change of direction skills. Riley has to be more consistent with his technique but he's coming along.

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Roster

Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers



Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter