Notre Dame Football Practice Report - August 19
Notre Dame held its 12th practice of the 2021 football season, and the Irish are just under three weeks away from kicking off the season against Florida State. Irish Breakdown football analyst Vince DeDario and other IB members were at practice today to see it all.
The IB staff breaks down what they saw.
We begin the breakdown by talking about the defensive line, who dominated today's practice. That is followed by talk about the linebackers and secondary. Next we transition to the offense and talk about how well the receivers and quarterbacks performed before discussing the troubling aspects of how the offensive line played.
And of course, we wrap up by answering listener and subscriber questions.
