Notre Dame Practice Report: Irish Getting Ready For Oklahoma State

Thoughts and observations from the second Notre Dame practice in advance of its bowl matchup against Oklahoma State

Notre Dame held its second bowl practice today in advance of its Fiesta Bowl matchup against Oklahoma State. Irish Breakdown football analyst Vince DeDario was on site and had observations and thoughts from the practice.

To begin, the structure of the practice was quite different. Instead of beginning with walk throughs or doing work on air, like we saw in the past, the first period we saw them immediately go to competition with a red zone one-on-one.

There was competition throughout the early period and for 40 minutes there was a lot of individual instruction and a lot of competitive one-on-ones.

After the first period new head coach Marcus Freeman gathered the entire team together and spoke to them. The word "finish" was used a lot, finish the season, finish each practice, finish each rep and compete to win.

A few notes and observations:

*** Freeman worked with the linebackers during the individual period. Offensive line coach Jeff Quinn was there and spent most of the time in individual working with interior offensive line positions.

*** Freshman offensive tackle Blake Fisher was dressed for practice and worked through individual drills. He moved around quite well and did not look to be hampered by the knee injury that cost him all but one half of the season.

*** This practice involved a lot of work from younger players. For example, during the first red zone period it was Drew Pyne at quarterback with Lorenzo Styles, Jayden Thomas, Matt Salerno and Mitchell Evans. Starting quarterback Jack Coan got limited work today as Pyne and Tyler Buchner got most of the reps. Thomas beat fellow freshman corner Philip Riley for a touchdown during the early goal line period while Ryan Barnes forced an incompletion to Styles.

*** Buchner looked sharp throwing the ball. He was snapping the ball off with confidence and his ball placement was good. Buchner went 4-7 during one-on-ones but two of his incompletions were drops, one by Braden Lenzy and the other by Kevin Bauman.

*** Pyne was also very sharp during one-on-ones. He was just 1-4 during the red zone period (two drops) but he went 7-9 during the one-on-one period, including a great ball on a corner route to Salerno. He was picked off by Riley during the one-on-one.

