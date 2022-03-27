Notre Dame Practice Report - Defensive Edition

Recruiting director Ryan Roberts was part of the Irish Breakdown staff that was at the Notre Dame practice today. We have a full staff intel feature on the practice, which you can read HERE. Below is Ryan's thoughts and observations from practice.

With so much talent on the offensive side of the ball at the skill positions, the defense was forced to match the intensity on Saturday. The unit showed that there isn’t a lack of talent on that side of the ball.

LINEBACKER

Last spring, now senior Marist Liufau was arguably the team’s best defensive player. A preseason injury cost him what was expected to be a breakout campaign. Liufau appeared fully healthy and was flying all over the field during the practice. Whether in the run game or working in pass coverage, he was making a variety of plays everywhere. The word “stud” was being thrown around frequently in the media section.

Graduate student Bo Bauer has had a role on the team for the last couple of seasons and brought a lot of energy to the defense on Saturday. He was a part of the first defender frequently throughout the course of practice. Bauer was a consistent filler in the run game and looked very decisive with his eyes. He was even bringing some chippiness to the squad, mixing it up with sophomore offensive tackle Blake Fisher during team drills.

Sophomore Prince Kollie might have been the most impressive player physically of all the linebackers. He is an incredibly explosive player who plays violently down hill. Kollie even showed some flashes in pass coverage during the 1-on-1s, leading to multiple pass breakups. His eyes seem to be speeding up while developing. It’s going to be hard to keep him off the field at this rate.

Of all the freshman linebackers, Nolan Ziegler may have flashed the most on Saturday. His short area quickness and length served him well in pass coverage, breaking up several passes during 1-on-1s and 7-on-7. Both Joshua Burnham and Jaylen Sneed look the part but are still getting acclimated to the defense.

Neither junior Jack Kiser or JD Bertrand flashed much on the day. Both will need to impress to keep some of the younger talent off the field.

CORNERBACK

With senior Cam Hart sitting out of the spring while recovering from off-season surgery, cornerback profiles as one of the biggest competitions this spring. A lot of players took a positive step forward during the fifth spring practice.

Sophomore Ryan Barnes really played well for the practice, including an impressive interception of Tyler Buchner on a corner route during 1-on1s. His length and fluidity was on full display, allowing very little in coverage.

Junior Clarence Lewis spent most of his day working to the field and had a nice day overall. He was sticky in coverage, not allowing much separation at

the top of routes. You didn’t notice Lewis throughout most of the day - which is an extreme compliment for a cornerback.

Graduate student TaRiq Bracy also had a nice day for the team. He spent time both on the outside and in the slot during the practice. Bracy was in sound position throughout the day and was competitive working down the field. His only big play given up was a beautifully thrown deep ball by Buchner to Lorenzo Styles for a touchdown.

Sophomore Phillip Riley also worked both outside and in the nickel during the team drills, showing an intriguing option to move around the defense. The team spent a large portion of the day in nickel, giving players like Riley and Bracy a lot of opportunities.

Perhaps the biggest trash talker on the day, freshman Jaden Mickey showed outstanding confidence during the session. As is expected for a young cornerback, there were some ups and downs but Mickey’s confidence never faltered. He made several impressive plays and made the opposing wide receiver know about it after each rep.

It was a bit of a struggle on Saturday for sophomore Chance Tucker. He gave up some easy separation and just narrowly missed on a couple pass breakups closing on the ball. If Tucker is able to clean up his technique, he could make a massive jump with his combination of length and foot speed.

SAFETY

The safeties were an interesting watch on Saturday. There weren’t a ton of flash plays but the position offered stability, with senior transfer Brandon Joseph stealing the show.

The former Northwestern All-American had a quiet beginning to practice, taking a lot of second team reps during the 7-on-7 portion of practice. During 1-on-1s, he was consistent.

When the team portion of practice rolled around, however, that’s when Joseph shined most. He had a nice interception working to the field and undercutting an out route during that portion, showcasing the ball skills that led to nine interceptions over his last two seasons with the Wildcats.

Henderson looked smooth moving around the field, showcasing the loosest hips and arguably the best range on the backend. He wasn’t tested throughout the practice, which is largely a compliment to the junior defender. Henderson worked with the first team defense almost exclusively.

Outside of Joseph and Henderson, none of the other safeties really stood out. Graduate seniors DJ Brown and Houston Griffith seemed active but not many plays were made on Saturday. Junior Xavier Watts also had a quiet day.

