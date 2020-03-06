Full practice report for the Notre Dame offense from its first day of spring practice.

OVERVIEW

When the offense first took the field the lineup looked like this:

QB Ian Book, 5th

RB Jafar Armstrong, Sr.

W Kevin Austin, Jr.

X Braden Lenzy, Jr.

Z Lawrence Keys III, Jr.

TE Brock Wright, Sr.

LT Liam Eichenberg, 5th

LG Joshua Lugg, Sr.

C Jarrett Patterson, Jr.

RG Tommy Kraemer, 5th

RT Robert Hainsey, Sr.

The second group looked like this:

QB Brendon Clark, Soph.

RB Jahmir Smith, Jr. / C’Bo Flemister, Jr.

W Javon McKinley, 5th

X Bennett Skowronek, 5th

Z Avery Davis, Sr.

TE Tommy Tremble, Jr.

LT Andrew Kristofic, Soph.

LG Hunter Spears, Soph.

C Zeke Correll, Soph.

RG John Dirksen, Jr.

RT Quinn Carroll, Soph.

There was a lot of action for the first day and the Irish coaches spent a lot of time installing new concepts in the pass game. The offense was more sharp than I expected it to be, and the tempo of the practice was crisp. I didn’t see the offense going with a faster tempo in regards to lining up and snapping quickly, but they worked at a good pace for the first day.

RUNNING BACK

All of Notre Dame’s scholarship running backs were healthy and at practice on day one. Notre Dame spent most of the run game reps working on its inside zone concept, which allowed the backs to work on getting downhill. There was also a good amount of work in the pass game with the backs.

One major positive from day one was watching a healthy Jafar Armstrong work though drills. Armstrong looked to be in great shape and seemed to be streamlined more than he was in the fall. During individual drills he showed good foot quickness and looked to have the burst we saw from him in the past. Armstrong showed better patience in the run game than we saw in the fall as well.

The back whose burst impressed me the most was junior Jahmir Smith. As always he impressed in drills due to his impressive agility and change of direction skills. Where Smith stood out the most was during team periods where he got a chance to explode downhill. Of course the backs couldn’t be tackled, but Smith combined patience and burst quite well, and on one particular snap when he got a crease near the red zone he exploded through the hole for what would have been a touchdown whether there was tackling or not. He got to full speed in a hurry and showed an even greater downhill burst that we saw last fall.

Smith was the most active I’ve seen him in the pass game, and he appears to be completely recovered from the broken hand that limited his pass game production in 2019.

Fellow junior C’Bo Flemister also showed off top-notch foot quickness, but that has always been the case. What Flemister showed that stood out was his willingness to let the blocking develop better than he did last season, at least on day one. Flemister had a tendency to get downhill too quick, which prevented the blocking from developing the way it needed to, which threw off the timing of runs.

During the opening practice of spring we saw Flemister showing a bit more patience before he exploded downhill. By doing that, it allowed Flemister to use his quickness and change of direction to make impressive and clean cuts through open holes. He’s a smooth and fluid athlete, which allows him to make unique cuts that other backs can’t make as effectively as he can, and by being patient he was able to put that on display.

I did not see Kyren Williams in the run game, but he was used quite a bit in the perimeter pass game and per usual he caught the ball effectively. Williams also had a couple impressive jukes on the edge.

WIDE RECEIVER

There were several standouts at wide receiver on day one, which tends to be the case most years in non-padded practices. But it was still a positive to see so many wideouts standing out on day one.

Junior Kevin Austin did on day one what he’s done throughout his Notre Dame career, impress with his combination of size, athleticism and ball skills in practice. Austin was effective getting free off the line, did a good job preventing corners from pushing him towards the sideline on vertical routes and he played the football extremely well. Austin dominated the Irish cornerbacks on downfield throws and back shoulder tosses, even when he was covered.

Austin is still not a crisp route runner, but he showed improvement, especially in the quick game, where Austin did a better job selling a vertical release before quickly making a quick stop on the hitch route. His inside-working routes weren’t as sharp, but Austin still managed to make grabs even when the routes were contested and he was covered.

Fifth-year senior Javon McKinley was also dominant in day one. McKinley made his fair share of back shoulder grabs on vertical routes, but he also showed impressive route running technique. McKinley has shown a tremendous amount of growth as a route runner. He did a great job using his release to manipulate or freeze a defender, attacking leverage and then quickly and efficiently getting out of his cuts.

McKinley ran two effective corner routes during one-on-ones in which he completely froze the cornerback with his inside stem. His stop routes were also clean and quick. His most impressive rep came in a matchup against sophomore cornerback Cam Hart. The 6-2 cornerback was in good position against McKinley, but the veteran wideout manipulated his speed, kept Hart on his back hip and then made the over-the-shoulder grab for a big gain.

Braden Lenzy wasn’t used to stretch the field on day one, which is a good thing. We all know Lenzy can run past just about any corner he faces and we know he can stretch the field. The key this spring for Lenzy beyond staying healthy is becoming a complete wideout, and on day one of fall camp he looked like a complete wide receiver.

The rising junior was highly effective in the quick game, catching a number of passes in the screen game and on quick out cuts in which he showed clean route technique. Lenzy was highly effective with his in cuts and stop cuts, which is important for his game. What I liked was seeing Lenzy show a good vertical burst before quickly sinking his hips and then exploding out of his cuts.

This is important because when Lenzy fires off the ball at high speed defensive backs are going to immediately feel threatened deep because of his speed. So when he comes off fast he’s going to get defenders to sink hard, and if he can then be efficient with his stop and in breaking routes it will allow him to get open quickly, but more importantly he’ll be in position to make catches with room to work, and if Lenzy can catch the ball downfield with creases he’s going to make a lot of big plays after the catch.

Fellow junior Lawrence Keys III also had a strong first day of practice. Keys being in the slot is where his game is best suited. Keys came off the line with good speed, which made his breaking routes highly effective and he was open all practice long. His day didn’t start off great, as he got open on a corner route but dropped the pass. It certainly got better after that.

Keys smoked safety Kyle Hamilton on an out cut, gaining several yards of separation from the talented safety when he made his cut. On his next rep, Keys whipped Hamilton again, this time on an in breaking route in which Hamilton could not keep up with him. Keys was effective working the middle of the field and I saw him run a number of crossing routes, which is an area where I believe his game could be highly effective in 2020.

Junior Micah Jones had a solid first day. Jones is starting to use his size better, and his release at the line is getting better, although he’s still not consistent enough with his release. On one particular snap he got jammed at the line on a slant route and couldn’t get separation, but Jones was still able to use his strength and ball skills to make the catch.

Jones had a long touchdown grab on a blown coverage in which he showed good patience and executed his job effectively before making the grab and racing into the end zone.

Sophomore Kendall Abdur-Rahman made a number of impressive grabs during practice, and he showed good elusiveness with the ball in his hands, but he still needs a lot of work as a route runner. His speed cuts are better, but his stop routes and sharp cuts are still too choppy. He’s still trying to use his feet too much to make those cuts and not driving his hips down, which is causing him to take too many steps to get into and out of his cuts.

Graduate transfer Bennett Skowronek had a solid first day at Notre Dame. His releases are a bit lumbering, but his long strides allow him to recover and get downfield well. Skowronek is a savvy route runner that knows how to find soft spots in the zone and with the exception of one drop during a 7-on-7 period he caught the ball effectively.

I was impressed with freshman Xavier Watts, who looked comfortable during his first day of practice. Watts still needs a lot of work as a route runner, but he has already come a long way from where he was in high school. Watts gets off the line well and he’s getting better at being efficient getting out of cuts. The more he starts sinking his hips the better he’ll be, but he already shows an understanding of this. Watts was able to get open during one-on-ones and during his limited team and 7-on-7 reps he played confidently.

Watts is built well and his hands are strong. He had two body catches that I’d like to see him reduce, but more often than not he attacked the ball with his hands and snatched the ball out of the air. It’s hard to explain this, but Watts just has a presence about him as a player, and it was obvious on his first day at Notre Dame.

TIGHT END

Overall it wasn’t a great day for the tight ends. Junior Tommy Tremble smoked the defense for a long touchdown on a backside seam route, but outside of that there wasn’t much action for the tight ends.



Both Tremble and senior Brock Wright ran telegraphed pivot routes that made them easy to cover. Tremble had a drop during one-on-ones and Wright didn’t get much separation during one-on-ones or team periods. Tremble also got beat badly by rover Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah during a team period, which allowed the Irish defender to get into the backfield to blow up a swing pass to Kyren Williams.

OFFENSIVE LINE

I rarely spend time watching the offensive line when they don’t have pads on, and day one this spring was no different. The interesting things to see for me was who lined up where. I mentioned the first groups out during the team-take-off period, but veterans Robert Hainsey and Tommy Kraemer didn’t do any team action.

When the Irish got to team periods we saw Joshua Lugg moved to right tackle.

One player I did pay a little bit of attention to during drills (you can see it in the video above) was Hunter Spears, who played defensive tackle as a freshman in 2019. I absolutely loved Spears as a defensive tackle based on his high school film, but for whatever reason the staff decided to move him to offense.

Spears showed on his first day as an offensive lineman one of the traits I loved about him as a defensive tackle, and that’s a strong burst off the line. Spears can explode off the line with good pad level, and he showed that in drills on offense. His hands are powerful, and once he learns better OL technique he might have a chance to help out.