Notre Dame Practice Report - Offensive Skill Edition

Recruiting director Ryan Roberts was part of the Irish Breakdown staff that was at the Notre Dame practice today. We have a full staff intel feature on the practice, which you can read HERE. Below is Ryan's thoughts and observations from practice.

The offensive skill positions were on full display during the fifth practice of spring ball. Competition seemed to be the emphasis of the day. From 1-on-1s, 7-on-7 and team periods, the Notre Dame playmakers made an abundance of plays on the day.

The coaching staff maximized their time, quickly getting in and out of sessions with outstanding tempo. This is an offense that seems to want to move the pace a little quicker and really maximize its opportunities to get their athletes in space. We saw a lot of positive signs on Saturday.

QUARTERBACK

It was an overall solid day for the quarterback position. Sophomore Tyler Buchner and junior Drew Pyne split a lot of the first team reps and each had their moments of good play.

It was Buchner who had the best day overall. After a couple tough throws early, including an interception by sophomore cornerback Ryan Barnes on a corner route during 1-on-1s and a pick in the end zone by Brandon Joseph, Buchner finished the day on quite the tear. He had several high level throws and showed conviction in his arm. There were moments where he didn’t take the easy read but would in turn showcase his arm strength to threaten tight windows.

Buchner had several big time throws on the day, including an absolute dime down the sideline to tight end Mitchell Evans that was dropped. He had several touchdown throws on the day, showcasing a great rapport with junior tight end Michael Mayer. It was a really impressive day from Buchner.

Pyne was about as rock solid as they come. There were one or two bad decisions but for the most part, he was consistently accurate and on time. He didn’t take a ton of chances but also didn’t leave many plays on the field. Dependability was the theme of the day for Pyne.

Outside of the two, we didn’t see a ton of sophomore Ron Powlus III or freshman Steve Angeli during the team period. With the limited opportunities he had, Angeli did have some really nice moments. He looked especially comfortable extending the pocket and throwing on the run. The freshman had some really intriguing flashes of arm talent.

RUNNING BACK

With Chris Tyree not dressed during practice, it was several underclassmen who were offered an opportunity to impress.

The most impressive running back of the day was sophomore Audric Estime. The densely built 228-pound runner has the look of your traditional power back but his foot quickness tells a much different story.

Estime was able to manipulate space well and make defenders look silly at times in the open field. That flexibility was also put on display in 1-on-1s, where Estime showed some upside as a route runner working against linebackers and safeties. His fluidity in that area was eye opening.

Fellow sophomore Logan Diggs was rock solid all day. He had a touchdown off of a screen pass during the scrimmage portion of the day, showcasing nice instincts and vision to work in space. Diggs is a slippery runner who does an outstanding job working off of arm tackles. There weren’t a ton of huge runs as a ball carrier today but Diggs managed to consistently create hidden yardage for himself.

Some of the biggest flashes of the day came from freshman Jadarian Price. The 180-pounder was the most explosive back during practice with the absence of Tyree. Price had an explosive play during team work, showcasing that dynamite short area explosives. He was moving at a different speed than the other running backs.

WIDE RECEIVER

It was a couple of the veterans who stole the show for the wide receiver group on Saturday.

The day started out with a bang from graduate senior Braden Lenzy, who brought in a nice contested catch, as well as a blow by touchdown against freshman Jaden Mickey in the 1-on-1 portion of practice. Lenzy was explosive and seemed to really sell his routes to create some nice separation. He didn’t make a ton of plays during the latter stages of practice but the flashes were about as good as it gets.

Prior to the start of spring practice, it was uncertain if graduate senior Joe Wilkins Jr. would be available or not. He was cleared to participate and took advantage on Saturday. Wilkins was extremely smooth as a route runner and even mixed in a variety of releases to create easy separation off of the line of scrimmage. His hands were consistent and he simply offered a dependable target to the short and intermediate levels of the field during this practice.

It was a somewhat quiet day for sophomore Lorenzo Styles, but from a technical perspective, he may be the best route runner of the group. He didn’t get many opportunities down the field but he did the most of it. Styles scored a long touchdown on a beautiful throw from Buchner while working against cornerback TaRiq Bracy. He was able to create some easy separation as a shallow target, cleanly catching several shorter throws. Styles was down on the field for a brief time during team drills after taking a vicious hit from safety DJ Brown. He was able to walk off under his own power. It was a rock solid day overall.

Sophomore Deion Colzie was limited from contact during the practice. He had a couple nice catches, showcasing his long frame, but was in a very limited capacity.

Graduate student Matt Salerno spent a lot of time with the first unit in the absence of Avery Davis and had a solid day. He took a slant off of an RPO look from Tyler Buchner for an explosive play.

Senior Connor Ratigan had one of the plays of the day during the red zone portion of practice, skying for a fade route touchdown from a perfectly thrown ball from Buchner. He was able to finish well through contact for the score.

TIGHT END

Junior tight end Michael Mayer showcased exactly why he is the best tight end in college football on Saturday. His routes were consistent, he created a ton of separation and caught everything thrown his way. Mayer is obviously a well known commodity but it’s hard to not find yourself getting sidetracked watching #87 work. It is truly a sight to see.

Outside of Mayer, it was a solid day from the rest of the group. Fellow junior Kevin Bauman presented a big frame and used his body to shield defenders effectively and corral a couple nice catches through traffic. He was able to separate at the top of routes with his physicality and made himself available for quarterbacks consistently throughout the day. In 1-on-1s, he made several difficult receptions against both linebackers and safeties.

It was a relatively quiet day for sophomore Mitchell Evans, who received a lot of first team reps during team drills. He boasts an outstanding frame and some upside in the run game. Evans had a couple tough grabs but didn’t seem to create much separation in his routes. The competition for the second tight end will be interesting to watch.

