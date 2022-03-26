Notre Dame Practice Video - Wide Receivers Putting In Work

Notre Dame's wide receivers were the focus of the latest spring practice video

Notre Dame is now a third of the way through spring practice after the program held its third practice this afternoon. The entire practice was open to the media and we'll have a full practice report later in the day. Our focus during the video portion was the Notre Dame wide receivers.

Here are highlights from the open session:

The focus was on #0 Braden Lenzy, #5 Joe Wilkins Jr., #16 Deion Colzie, #21 Lorenzo Styles and #83 Jayden Thomas.

At the beginning of the session there is video of the Notre Dame receivers working on their press release moves and handling downfield jams. It began with receivers coach Chansi Stuckey working with the players on a specific move, and you can see them working on that move.

Next the receivers worked on making a catch and then making yards after the catch by splitting bags and then having to make a move down the field.

The next portion was the receivers coming press release moves with attacking width and working on an in-breaking top end.

Next was the one-on-one portion.

Rep one was Joe Wilkins Jr. working a stop route against Clarence Lewis.

Rep two was Deion Colzie trying to run a corner route against Ryan Barnes, who picked off the pass.

Rep three was Joe Wilkins Jr. working an in cut against Chance Tucker.

Rep four was Lorenzo Styles working against Ramon Henderson on a quick out route from the slot.

Rep five was Braden Lenzy beating Jaden Mickey on a go route.

Rep six was Joe Wilkins Jr. working against Ryan Barnes on an in cut.

Rep seven was Lorenzo Styles making a great catch against tight coverage from TaRiq Bracy.

Rep eight was Deion Colzie working against Chance Tucker.

