Notre Dame-Northern Illinois Game Predictions: Irish Overcome Sluggish Start
Notre Dame is 1-0 after beating Texas A&M 23-13 last Saturday in what some have called the most impressive showing by any team in Week 1.
How does Notre Dame come back a week later while at home against a Northern Illinois program that has given different Power Four/Five teams fits over the last two decades?
Here is what John Kennedy of Notre Dame on Sports Illustrated sees happening:
The Irish return to South Bend for the first home game of the season in Notre Dame Stadium after their huge victory over Texas A&M with electricity in the air.
Fans are excited and cannot wait to greet the home team. The only thing that can dampen the homecoming is for Notre Dame to sleepwalk into a Marshall-like loss. While this is always a concern, I don't see it happening.
NIU is one of the better Group of Five programs in the country, the Irish will be ready for the moment after perhaps a bit of a sluggish start. The Notre Dame defense continues to rotate and play great and the Irish offensive line has a chance to further gel as a unit while the intermediate and deep passing game gets some much-needed work.
Notre Dame 41, Northern Illinois 13
