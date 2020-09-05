Notre Dame Is Well Equipped To Handle Adversity In 2020

Like most good programs, Notre Dame’s recruiting philosophy has adjusted and adapted during Brian Kelly’s tenure. That happens as the game changes, as the schedule changes, and as new coordinators get hired.

One consistent theme for much of Kelly’s tenure has been the desire to recruit versatile players, especially those that play on both sides of the ball. It’s turned out to be a great benefit to Notre Dame in the past, and it could be play major dividends in 2020.

CJ Prosise began his career at safety, moved to wide receiver and ended his career as a 1,000-yard running back. James Onwualu and Matthias Farley played wide receiver before moving to defense, where both became starters.

The current roster is loaded with players who have moved from position to position. With COVID-19 threatening to wipe away swaths of the roster at any minute, having a roster filled with versatile players is a must. I’m not talking about players that simply played another position in high school, I’m referring to players who could legitimately move to another position - if the need arose in an emergency situation - and give the Irish at least serviceable play and production.

RUNNING BACK

Notre Dame has four players lined up at running back who could do a lot of different things. Sophomore Kyren Williams hauled in over 2,000 receiving yards in high school and could easily play some slot receiver in a punch, as could senior Jafar Armstrong, who began his Irish career at wideout.

Freshman Chris Tyree was an outstanding high school cornerback, and if an emergency situation arose he could be someone that could move over for a game or two. It wouldn’t be ideal to lose him at running back, but in this wild pandemic season all options must be considered.

Sophomore Kendall Abdur-Rahman was a dynamic running quarterback in high school, racking up over 2,000 yards on the ground in his final two seasons. Last fall, Kentucky was forced to move wide receiver Lynn Bowden to quarterback, and in his eight games at quarterback he threw for just 364 yards and three touchdowns, but he led the Wildcats to a 6-2 record while rushing for 1,369 yards and 13 scores.

Expecting Abdur-Rahman to put up that kind of production would be unfair, but with the talent Notre Dame returns up front and on the perimeter the Irish could still present some dangerous options if they get into a similar emergency situation.

WIDE RECEIVER/TIGHT END

Senior wide receiver Avery Davis was recruited to quarterback at Notre Dame, and he was a better high school passer than Abdur-Rahman, so everything that I just said about Abdur-Rahman is also true for Davis.

Junior wideout Joe Wilkins Jr. was initially recruited to play in the secondary, so if things get really hairy on the back end of the defense he would be a player that could see a move. The same is true of freshman Xavier Watts, who dominated as a prep safety for Omaha (Neb.) Burke. In fact, Notre Dame’s defensive coaches tried to convince Watts to play defense during the early part of his recruitment, but his focus was on offense.

Freshmen tight ends Michael Mayer and Kevin Bauman were excellent high school defenders, and both could move over in an emergency situation. Mayer was an all-state defensive end as a sophomore and an all-state linebacker as a junior and senior.

OFFENSIVE LINE

Sophomore guard Hunter Spears was recruited to play defensive tackle at Notre Dame, and I loved his high school film on that side of the ball. Should injuries and COVID-19 ravage the interior of the defensive line he would be the first player I’d move to that side of the ball.

DEFENSIVE LINE/LINEBACKER

It would take a lot of damage to have a need at linebacker, but junior end Ovie Oghoufo began his Irish career at linebacker. Freshman end Jordan Botelho is also a player that has the skills to play inside linebacker if the need arose.

Sophomore linebacker Osita Ekwonu has already started taking reps at running back due to that position being depleted at times during fall camp. Osita is a big, powerful and athletic defender that rushed for 25 touchdowns in his final two seasons of high school.

SECONDARY

Thinking about moving defensive backs to offense seems like a major stretch right now when you consider the issues that position group has had during fall camp, and with all the question marks it has heading into the season.

But again, we are talking about emergency situations in a year that could end up being pretty chaotic.

Sophomore cornerback Cam Hart spent part of his freshman season at wide receiver, and some programs recruiting freshman corner Ramon Henderson to play wide receiver. Both are long and athletic, and both could be assets at wideout should the need arise.

We could say the same thing for sophomore corner Isaiah Rutherford should the running back depth chart continue to keep players on the field.

If he wasn’t expected to be a starter at corner we could have a longer conversation about junior TaRiq Bracy playing running back in a pinch. His lack of size makes that a less than ideal situation, but anyone that watched his prep highlights knows that Bracy was an outstanding high school running back. He would certainly add some speed to the position.

Will any of these moves happen? Hopefully not, but who knows. It’s highly unlikely, but we just don’t know how this season is going to go with the rules that are in place for COVID-19. Not only do players that test positive have to miss time, but the rules for contact tracing could wipe out a position group the week of a game with just one player testing positive.

The point of this article is not to predict what will happen, but to point out that Notre Dame finds itself in a uniquely strong situation to weather a possible storm that could come thanks to its recruiting philosophy the last several years.

