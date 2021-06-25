Notre Dame Recruiting - Previewing This Weekend's Visits

Irish Breakdown dives into the lates regarding Notre Dame's recruiting visitors that will be on campus this weekend

Notre Dame has its final big recruiting weekend of the summer starting today, and it's an important couple of days for the Irish regarding the 2022 class.

Notre Dame will have six commits on campus this weekend, three official visitors who are uncommitted and a couple of very talented prospects in the 2023 class. We dive into why this weekend is important and talk about the latest intel regarding the prospects that will be on campus.

Notre Dame hosts six committed players this weekend, and it is a sneaky important weekend for some of those players. Prospects like defensive end Aiden Gobaira, running back Jadarian Price and wide receiver Amorion Walker will have their importance to Notre Dame re-iterated this weekend.

For Walker this could be very important after he recently earned offers from Alabama, LSU and Michigan. Walker is a very strong student and comes from a background where academics are emphasized, so that connection with Notre Dame will be important. Getting him on campus could help solidify his standing with the Irish.

2022 UNCOMMITTED VISITORS

CJ Williams, Wide Receiver - Williams is an extremely important recruit for Notre Dame, which is still trying to put together its wide receiver class. He's absolutely a character fit for Notre Dame, and now the staff must convince him that he's also a strong fit on the football field.

Notre Dame was once his leader, fell off in his recruitment and has re-emerged as a factor in recent months. Texas, Stanford, USC, Alabama and possibly Ohio State are still players for him, but a strong visit this weekend could make Notre Dame hard to beat.

Zach Rice, Offensive Tackle - Rice has Notre Dame is his final five but right now the Irish are a long shot, at least heading into his visit. Star freshman Blake Fisher will be his host and he'll be joined on campus by 2022 Notre Dame commits Joey Tanona and Ty Chan.

Right now Alabama, Ohio State, North Carolina and Virginia are well ahead of the Irish right now, but now Notre Dame gets its shot to impress him. The Irish staff will certainly stress their draft success over the last decade, but the fact he would arrive on campus at a time when the right tackle spot is coming open, which couldn't hurt either.

Ashton Craig, Offensive Line - Notre Dame recently got on Craig and offered him a scholarship this week. The 6-5, 280-pound in-state blocker is a consensus three-star recruit but his film is far more impressive than that. He needs some work, but there is a lot to work with here.

Notre Dame immediately became a top contender for Craig, and I wouldn't be surprised if the Irish land him in the near future, assuming things go well this weekend.

2023 RECRUITS ON CAMPUS

Carnell Tate, Wide Receiver - Ohio State has been making a hard, hard push for Tate, who is making his third June trip to Notre Dame. He is a very, very important recruit for the Irish in that class, and Notre Dame needs to blow Tate and his family away this weekend.

Brenan Vernon, Defensive End - Reports are that Vernon is enamored with Notre Dame, and a strong visit this weekend could give the Irish a chance to pull off what would be a HUGE upset for this Ohio standout that Ohio State definitely wants in the class.

