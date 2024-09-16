Notre Dame Football: All-Access Video Goes Behind Scenes at Purdue
If you're a Notre Dame fan, a Purdue fan, or just a football fan in general, Saturday's game between the Fighting Irish and Boilermakers was seen by all as a domination.
Notre Dame did what it wanted, whenever it wanted en-route to a 66-7 victory in the its first trip to West Lafayette since 2013.
Now Notre Dame's advanced media team has released another way to see the game which takes you a bit behind the scenes on the Fighting Irish sideline and locker room. The weekly "All Access" video done by the advanced media team is out and worth a watch below.
Notre Dame now turns the page and looks to make it two-straight as Miami University makes a trip to South Bend this coming weekend.
More From Notre Dame on Sports Illustrated:
Notre Dame Updates Depth Chart After Significant Injuries Sustained in Purdue Game
ESPN Computer Model Very High Again on Notre Dame After Domination of Purdue
Social Media Reaction from Notre Dame's Domination of Purdue
Is Notre Dame Back? Is Purdue Just Bad? Or Is It Both?