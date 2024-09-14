Irish Breakdown

Notre Dame Loses Yet Another Lineman to Injury vs. Purdue

A second starting offensive lineman was rolled up on, will not return vs. Boilermakers

Nick Shepkowski

Notre Dame offensive lineman Ashton Craig participates in a drill during a Notre Dame football practice at Irish Athletic Center on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024, in South Bend.
Notre Dame offensive lineman Ashton Craig participates in a drill during a Notre Dame football practice at Irish Athletic Center on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024, in South Bend. / MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

As dominating as Notre Dame's 42-0 outscoring of Purdue was in the first half on Saturday, it didn't occur without incident.

Having already lost right guard Billy Schrauth and defensive lineman Jordan Botelho to injury, Notre Dame lost center Ashton Craig after he was rolled up on roughly midway through the second quarter.

Craig remained down for a while before being carted off the field. Shortly after it was announced that he will be out for the rest of the game.

On an offensive line that began the year with just six career starts between them, Craig provided the majority of those.

No details were given on any of Notre Dame's injuries during the game other than that Schrauth, Craig, and Botelho all won't return to action.

Stay tuned into Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Sports Illustrated throughout the game for everything Notre Dame vs. Purdue.

Notre Dame vs. Purdue: Comprehensive Game Preview from ND on SI

Notre Dame Loses Defensive Lineman for Purdue Game


Former Notre Dame great preaches player accountability to fix Fighting Irish woes


Father of Former Notre Dame Football Player Saves Woman's Life

Published
Nick Shepkowski

NICK SHEPKOWSKI

Home/Football