Notre Dame Loses Yet Another Lineman to Injury vs. Purdue
As dominating as Notre Dame's 42-0 outscoring of Purdue was in the first half on Saturday, it didn't occur without incident.
Having already lost right guard Billy Schrauth and defensive lineman Jordan Botelho to injury, Notre Dame lost center Ashton Craig after he was rolled up on roughly midway through the second quarter.
Craig remained down for a while before being carted off the field. Shortly after it was announced that he will be out for the rest of the game.
On an offensive line that began the year with just six career starts between them, Craig provided the majority of those.
No details were given on any of Notre Dame's injuries during the game other than that Schrauth, Craig, and Botelho all won't return to action.
