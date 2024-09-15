Notre Dame Football Blasts Purdue: Instant Social Media Reaction
Irish eyes were smiling right as Notre Dame handed Purdue its most lopsided loss in program history
Notre Dame bounced back in a big way Saturday, beating Purdue 66-7 one week after falling at home to Northern Illinois. The blowout victory is a feather in the cap of head coach Marcus Freeman, who was as much to blame for last week's meltdown as anyone.
The circles of Notre Dame fandom were much happier this Saturday than last, as the 66-7 win over Purdue was the biggest blowout loss in the 137-year history of the Boilermakers football program.
Just how did the college football world and Notre Dame fans alike react to Saturday's blowout victory?
Here are some of the best social media reactions to Notre Dame's dominating win.
Big-Time Bounce Back for Notre Dame
