Notre Dame Football Blasts Purdue: Instant Social Media Reaction

Irish eyes were smiling right as Notre Dame handed Purdue its most lopsided loss in program history

Nick Shepkowski

Notre Dame Fighting Irish tight end Cooper Flanagan (87) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, during the NCAA football game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. Notre Dame Fighting Irish won 66-7.
Notre Dame Fighting Irish tight end Cooper Flanagan (87) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, during the NCAA football game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. Notre Dame Fighting Irish won 66-7.
Notre Dame bounced back in a big way Saturday, beating Purdue 66-7 one week after falling at home to Northern Illinois. The blowout victory is a feather in the cap of head coach Marcus Freeman, who was as much to blame for last week's meltdown as anyone.

The circles of Notre Dame fandom were much happier this Saturday than last, as the 66-7 win over Purdue was the biggest blowout loss in the 137-year history of the Boilermakers football program.

Just how did the college football world and Notre Dame fans alike react to Saturday's blowout victory?

Here are some of the best social media reactions to Notre Dame's dominating win.

Big-Time Bounce Back for Notre Dame

