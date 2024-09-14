Irish Breakdown

Notre Dame Destroys Purdue: Instant Takeaways from Irish Rout of Boilers

Notre Dame took out a lot of frustration on a downright awful Purdue team on Saturday

Nick Shepkowski

Sep 14, 2024; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Riley Leonard (13) runs the ball in for a touchdown against the Purdue Boilermakers during the second quarter at Ross-Ade Stadium.
Sep 14, 2024; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Riley Leonard (13) runs the ball in for a touchdown against the Purdue Boilermakers during the second quarter at Ross-Ade Stadium. / Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images
It's safe to say that Notre Dame was a bit frustrated after being upset as a massive home favorite against Northern Illinois last week.

Purdue was just what the doctor ordered for the Fighting Irish as it did anything it wanted against the Boilermakers and could have picked the number it beat the in-state rival by.

Notre Dame's first trip to West Lafayette since 2013 was a memorable one as the Irish won 66-7. The win moves the Irish to 2-1 on the season by showing a bit of what they are capable of and why last week hurt so much.

Here are some instant takeaways from Notre Dame's blowout victory over Purdue on Saturday.

Notre Dame and Marcus Freeman Respond

Marcus Freeman coaches Notre Dame against Purdu
Sep 14, 2024; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman stands on the sidelines during the first quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. / Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

How do you respond to getting upset by Northern Illinois?

By doing exactly that.

Somehow this game was bet all the way down to Notre Dame being just a seven-point favorite because of the lost faith in the team after last week.

Marcus Freeman, as he has done previously, had this team ready to go and respond in a massive way. As much as last week hurts and will be referenced the remainder of the season, praise is deserved for getting this team off the mat and showing up like it did Saturday.

Nick Shepkowski

