Notre Dame Destroys Purdue: Instant Takeaways from Irish Rout of Boilers
Notre Dame Ran the Ball at Will
It didn't take long for Notre Dame to get going against Purdue, scoring on the fifth play from scrimmage on a 48-yard touchdown run by Jeremiyah Love in the first quarter. It was a sign of things to come for Notre Dame as the Irish ran the ball at will against the Boilermakers all afternoon.
In the NFL you can almost never get away with running the same two or three things without the defense adjusting and being able to stop it. That's not the case in college as Notre Dame did exactly that for the first half, rushing for 278 yards and five touchdowns in the first two quarters as a team.
Love, Riley Leonard, Jadarian Price. Notre Dame did what it wanted when it wanted against Purdue on the ground Saturday.
If I have one complaint about Notre Dame's run game it's that on the second possession, right after Love's touchdown run, he didn't get a touch. He's the kind of playmaker that it's hard to accept not getting the ball in the hands of as much as possible - not that it really mattered Saturday.