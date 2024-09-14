Irish Breakdown

Notre Dame Destroys Purdue: Instant Takeaways from Irish Rout of Boilers

Notre Dame took out a lot of frustration on a downright awful Purdue team on Saturday

Nick Shepkowski

Sep 14, 2024; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Riley Leonard (13) runs the ball in for a touchdown against the Purdue Boilermakers during the second quarter at Ross-Ade Stadium.
Sep 14, 2024; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Riley Leonard (13) runs the ball in for a touchdown against the Purdue Boilermakers during the second quarter at Ross-Ade Stadium.
Notre Dame's Lack of Downfield Passing Game

Listen, Notre Dame's offense dominated about as much as an offense can dominate a game. However, it wasn't perfect.

Riley Leonard dominated in the run game and showed why Notre Dame was so high on his athleticism coming in. However, his ability to see downfield still leaves a lot to be desired, as does his accuracy throwing downfield.

Leonard has some Ian Book tendencies. I'm not anywhere near declaring a quarterback controversy yet but Steve Angeli's ability to see and deliver downfield was shown in the second half, although some of his other limitations were also on display.

If anything, I would have liked to see Leonard get a chance with no pressure to perform in the second half to especially work on attacking downfield, but I understand why that didn't happen.

Nick Shepkowski

