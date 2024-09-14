Irish Breakdown

Notre Dame Destroys Purdue: Instant Takeaways from Irish Rout of Boilers

Notre Dame took out a lot of frustration on a downright awful Purdue team on Saturday

Nick Shepkowski

Sep 14, 2024; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Riley Leonard (13) runs the ball in for a touchdown against the Purdue Boilermakers during the second quarter at Ross-Ade Stadium.
Sep 14, 2024; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Riley Leonard (13) runs the ball in for a touchdown against the Purdue Boilermakers during the second quarter at Ross-Ade Stadium. / Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images
Notre Dame Football Injuries Galore

Notre Dame's Jordan Botelho is carted off the field during the blowout win over Purdue
Sep 14, 2024; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive lineman Jordan Botelho (12) is carted off the field with an apparent injury during the second quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. / Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

As dominating of performance as Notre Dame had on Saturday at Purdue, it didn't come without significant injuries.

Starting offensive linemen Billy Schrauth and Ashton Craig were both rolled up on and exited the contest, quickly being ruled out for the day. Defensive lineman Jordan Botelho suffered a similar fate as he was carted off the field in the second quarter.

We will keep you posted at Notre Dame on Sports Illustrated as to any news that comes of these injuries and any others as they develop.

Nick Shepkowski

