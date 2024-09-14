Notre Dame Destroys Purdue: Instant Takeaways from Irish Rout of Boilers
Notre Dame took out a lot of frustration on a downright awful Purdue team on Saturday
Notre Dame Football Injuries Galore
As dominating of performance as Notre Dame had on Saturday at Purdue, it didn't come without significant injuries.
Starting offensive linemen Billy Schrauth and Ashton Craig were both rolled up on and exited the contest, quickly being ruled out for the day. Defensive lineman Jordan Botelho suffered a similar fate as he was carted off the field in the second quarter.
We will keep you posted at Notre Dame on Sports Illustrated as to any news that comes of these injuries and any others as they develop.
