Notre Dame Destroys Purdue: Instant Takeaways from Irish Rout of Boilers

Notre Dame took out a lot of frustration on a downright awful Purdue team on Saturday

Nick Shepkowski

Sep 14, 2024; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Riley Leonard (13) runs the ball in for a touchdown against the Purdue Boilermakers during the second quarter at Ross-Ade Stadium.
Sep 14, 2024; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Riley Leonard (13) runs the ball in for a touchdown against the Purdue Boilermakers during the second quarter at Ross-Ade Stadium. / Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images
Notre Dame's Dominant Defensive Line

Notre Dame defenders stop a Purdue runner on Saturday.
Sep 14, 2024; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers running back Devin Mockobee (45) runs into Notre Dame Fighting Irish cornerback Benjamin Morrison (20) during the first quarter at Ross-Ade Stadium. / Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

Notre Dame's defensive front absolutely obliterated Purdue up front Saturday afternoon. It finished with four sacks and allowed only 30 or so rushing yards all afternoon.

Purdue quarterback Hudson Card was uncomfortable from the start and it only got worse as the afternoon went on.

As dominating as Notre Dame's defense was, at no level was it more clear than up front where it simply manhandled Purdue's offensive line from jump.

