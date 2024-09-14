Notre Dame Destroys Purdue: Instant Takeaways from Irish Rout of Boilers
Notre Dame took out a lot of frustration on a downright awful Purdue team on Saturday
Notre Dame's Dominant Defensive Line
Notre Dame's defensive front absolutely obliterated Purdue up front Saturday afternoon. It finished with four sacks and allowed only 30 or so rushing yards all afternoon.
Purdue quarterback Hudson Card was uncomfortable from the start and it only got worse as the afternoon went on.
As dominating as Notre Dame's defense was, at no level was it more clear than up front where it simply manhandled Purdue's offensive line from jump.
