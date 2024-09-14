Notre Dame Destroys Purdue: Instant Takeaways from Irish Rout of Boilers
Notre Dame Football Newcomers - First Impressions
In a blowout like Saturday's game was, it was only a matter of time until backups came in.
Although a broken coverage by him put Purdue in position to lose the goose egg, I can't help but have been impressed by defensive back Kennedy Urlacher. He's a sure tackler in space with a nose for the football and was certainly a pain in the side of the Boilermakers offense in the second half. It was a fantastic first impression by the son of the Hall of Famer.
We've seen Steve Angeli at quarterback before but there was some to like from him (some not to as well).
Kenny Minchey got playing time and managed a scoring drive that he capped with his feet>
Bryce Young drew a couple of holding calls in the fourth quarter while also blowing a Purdue blocker up on the opening kickoff.
There was a lot to like from some rather green Golden Domers on Saturday.
Heck, even CJ Carr got in the game to turn around and make a few handoffs.
