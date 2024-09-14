Notre Dame Sets Record in Rout of Purdue
Purdue has been playing football since 1887.
In those 137 years it has lost many games, but never has it lost as badly as it did on Saturday against Notre Dame.
Per the Notre Dame Football PR team, the 66-7 Fighting Irish victory over Purdue was the most lopsided loss in the history of the Boilermakers football program.
Last week will leave a sour taste in Notre Dame fans' mouths for some time, but credit where it is due. Marcus Freeman had this team ready to play, not sitting feeling sorry for itself a week after losing at home to Northern Illinois.
It's not how you start, but how you finish. And if Notre Dame continues to do this as the season continues, it'll be in good shape for the College Football Playoff despite what happened last Saturday.
