Notre Dame QB Battle Is Not Expected To Last Very Long

From a media perspective the nice thing about quarterback battles in fall camp is that they give you plenty to write about. Based on the comments that Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly made after Notre Dame's season opening practice that quarterback battle is not expected to last very long.

"This won't be a long, drawn out camp," Kelly said when talking about the time frame to name a starting quarterback. "We'll make a decision after the first scrimmage as to who the starter is."

The first scrimmage for Notre Dame is next Saturday, which is just a week into fall camp and relatively early for a quarterback competition to end. There are a lot of advantages to naming a quarterback early, but a coach can only do that if one player has already pulled away from the competition, and that appears to be what Wisconsin transfer Jack Coan has done.

Coan led the Badgers to a 10-4 record, a trip to the Big Ten title game and a berth to the Rose Bowl following the 2019 season. The New York native completed 69.6% of his throws while passing for 2,727 yards and 18 touchdowns with a quarterback rating of 151.76. Coan ranked seventh nationally that season in completion percentage and 19th in quarterback rating.

That experience is why Notre Dame made a push for him when Coan entered the transfer portal following a 2020 campaign that he missed due to a foot injury he sustained in fall camp last year.

"We didn't take him because he didn't play before," Kelly said sarcastically after being asked if Coan's experience factored into Notre Dame's interest. "We took him because he had battle-tested experience in the Big Ten in a very good program, and quite frankly one we respect in Wisconsin and Coach [Paul] Chryst and what they do. A lot of that had to do with where he came from him being battle tested."

While his experience at Wisconsin and his physical talent were the reasons why Notre Dame initially pursued Coan it has been what he's done since arriving that has him in position to quickly seize hold of the starting job. Coan has impressed coach's with his throwing ability and teammates with his work ethic and leadership.

"He's seen by his peers as a warrior, somebody that is on time for every workout," Kelly explained. "[Coan] is there, he is committed, you can count on him. He's a guy you want - apologize for the analogy - but he's a guy you want lined up next to you in the foxhole."

