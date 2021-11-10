Quarterback Is A Concern For Virginia On Both Sides Of The Ball Against Notre Dame

Virginia has to plan to stop two Notre Dame quarterbacks and hopes to have its own quarterback healthy

The big storyline heading into the Notre Dame (8-1) matchup against Virginia (6-3) is the health of standout quarterback Brennan Armstrong. Virginia head coach Bronco Mendenhall reiterated that he won’t know who is going to play quarterback until the very last minute.

Armstrong apparently hurt his ribs in a 66-49 loss to BYU on Oct. 30, which is the last time the Cavaliers played. A bye week prior to its matchup against Notre Dame afforded Armstrong an additional week of rest and healing.

Not having Armstrong available would be a significant downgrade.

Armstrong has completed 64% of his passes and is averaging 395.2 yards per game, which ranks second in the country. He’s also thrown 27 touchdown passes, which is fifth in the country. Their backup would be Jay Woolfolk, a 5-11 redshirt freshman who has appeared in just three games this year and thrown six passes.

“No, I don’t have any update on Brennan and I’m planning on him being our quarterback," Mendenhall said during a recent press conference. "I probably won’t have an update until the ball is kicked off and we look out there and see who are quarterback is.”

Mendenhall added that he “collectively doesn’t plan to address the situation because I don’t think it will help you or me or anyone else in terms of our preparation.”

Mendenhall knows his team will have to prepare for both starting quarterback Jack Coan and true freshman Tyler Buchner. Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly said in his press conference on Monday that the play book for Buchner will continue to expand.

Coan and Buchner have been lights out since the second half of the season, completing 64 of 86 passes for 751 yards and three touchdowns while running for 72 yards on 16 carries.

Mendenhall said the defense is going to have to be ready for both players.

“There are two distinct styles and they are becoming more and more specific with how they are using each quarterback,” Mendenhall explained. “You are really not necessarily preparing for two quarterbacks. You are preparing for the situation or usage of different offensive players. When you frame it that way, it gives you a better chance of not having to prepare for everything but somethings from each one. Like any good team with a good coaching staff, you use your resources the best you can. I think that is what they’ve done.”

Mendenhall hinted that his team has a big challenge if Armstrong doesn’t play.

“I think it’s clear; outcome is tied to quarterback play at a disproportionate level,” Mendenhall noted. “And man, if you’re not exceptional at that position, you are already behind your opponents. Not only do you need one quarterback, you need two because very few teams are making it through the year with one quarterback. There is no quarterback in the country who has done more for his team and impacted his team than Brennan.”

