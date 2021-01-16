PODCAST: Notre Dame Must Get Its Quarterback Play Up To Par

The latest Irish Breakdown podcast analyzes how the play of Notre Dame's quarterbacks compares to the nation's best teams in recent seasons

Notre Dame is closer to being a title contender than it has been in over two decades. At this point a case could be made that the only thing holding the program back is the play of its quarterbacks.

This isn't about Ian Book, as this has been an issue throughout Brian Kelly's tenure as the boss of the Fighting Irish. In the latest Irish Breakdown podcast, football analyst Vince DeDario and publisher Bryan Driskell dive into this topic and discuss the play of the Notre Dame quarterbacks over the years, and what needs to change.

If Notre Dame is going to get over the final hurdle and become a true contender for a national championship the quarterback position must get better. That requires some serious self-analysis by Kelly, and changes to how things have been run at that position and on offense the last decade.

In the podcast we discuss a number of statistics comparing the Notre Dame quarterbacks over the years, and how the Irish stack up against the title winners during the College Football Playoff era. This discussion followed up a previous article at Irish Breakdown, which has the graphs that show the statistical comparisons.

