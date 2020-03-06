Quarterback Practice Report: Day One

Notre Dame held its first practice of the 2020 spring inside the Irish Athletics Center. It was a strong day for the Irish quarterbacks.

IAN BOOK

Book didn’t show much rust during the first practice, and the open practice sloppiness he did have came during the individual periods. By the time the senior got to periods against the defense he started to hit his groove.

I had Book down at 11-16 during one-on-one drills with one drop, two pass break ups in tight coverage and another rep ended with a defensive pass interference on what would have been a big play.

When I wrote my spring preview for the quarterbacks a point of discussion was I did not want to see Book taking a lot of short throws on drop backs. I wanted to see him push himself, attack certain parts of the field he’s been hesitant to exploit in the past and be more aggressive. See what he can do, and find out areas he should avoid. There were instances today where I felt Book could have pushed it downfield a bit more, but for the most part I was quite pleased with his willingness to be aggressive in the throwing game.

One particularly impressive rep came during a 7-on-7 period where Book looked off safety Kyle Hamilton then threw a deep rope over the top of the defense to tight end Tommy Tremble on a backside seam for a long touchdown. Book also consistently attacked the perimeter with well-placed back shoulder throws to wideouts Kevin Austin and Javon McKinley.

Book also showed a willingness to attack the sideline in tight areas, and twice he threw a ball over the head of rover Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah for completions. They were tight window throws, but Book was able to toss it with enough velocity to keep the defensive backs from making plays and enough arc to get it over the head of the rangy rover.

I had Book over 70% completions during 7-on-7 and team periods. Part of that was a high-volume of by-design quick RPO throws and quick screens, but his accuracy and completion rate down the field was top-notch on day one. His timing will need to continue to improve, which is a continuation of issues he has had in the past.

Another question I had coming into the spring was how quickly could Book and Austin get on the same page after Austin worked mostly with the backup quarterbacks and scout team last season.

It was just one practice, and the final answer is yet to be determined, but on this day it was obvious that Book is working hard to establish a rapport with the talented young wideout, and the duo connected on a number of impressive throw-and-catch situations. It was certainly a strong step in the right direction.

BRENDON CLARK

Clark was quite erratic early in the practice during individual and routes on air periods. His footwork got long at times, causing his throws to sail and miss high. He was clearly pressing early in the individual drills, but he settled in, and once he got comfortable the rising sophomore made a number of impressive throws.

The strong-armed sophomore started to settle down during one-on-ones. Clark completed 7-of-11 throws during one-on-ones with two passes being dropped and another would have drawn a defensive hold on Hamilton if there were officials on the field.

Clark made a number of tough throws today that put his powerful right arm on full display. His ability to hit the deep in throws with ease stood out. The only issue on those routes is at times he’ll over-stride, which causes those throws to go high, but when he keeps his base he throws that ball with a lot of power and accuracy. The ball comes out of his hand with a lot of force and tight revolutions. Clark threw the corners and and stop routes effectively as well.

The sophomore showed off good speed as a runner, but he must continue cleaning up his decision making. Clark also needs to be more crisp with his decision making on RPO throws to the perimeter. Clark also tends to throw deep balls a bit too far, so he’ll need to continue working on harnessing his powerful arm.

DREW PYNE

Early in practice Pyne had a few easy misses on throws where his feet got a bit too far in front, which caused him to miss high or outside. Like Clark, he settled in quickly and threw the ball effectively for the rest of practice.

During individual periods I was impressed with how Pyne spun the ball. It was my first time seeing him in person, and the ball came out of his hand quite well, backing up what I saw on film. The ball spins tight when Pyne throws it, and he got good trajectory and power on out throws and deep in throws. He hit Xavier Watts on a deep in cut that was thrown with very good timing, velocity and accuracy.

On another throw he hit Micah Jones on a slant route where Jones got jammed at the line and was covered well, but Pyne threw the ball in a spot where only Jones could make a play on it, and the junior wideout did just that. It was an impressive throw.

Pyne looked comfortable on his first day, and you could see he is a confident young player. His one big mistake was during one-on-ones he threw high to tight end George Takacs and the ball was tipped and ultimately intercepted.

It was a good first day for Pyne, who is certainly undersized but his arm talent is impressive.