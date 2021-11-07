Notre Dame Quarterback Tandem Does What It Takes To Beat Navy

The Notre Dame offense was able to bounce back from an ineffective first quarter and command the final 45 minutes of the game against Navy en route to a 34-6 victory.

It’s the third straight week the Irish have scored over thirty points and seventh time this season.

It couldn’t have been a much worse start for the Irish offense. Back-to-back three-and-outs to open the action were followed by a turnover on downs on the following drive at the Navy 30 yard-line. Navy actually led 3-0 at the end of the first quarter.

On Notre Dame’s fourth drive, quarterback Jack Coan completed five throws and led the team on an 11-play, 74-yard drive that ended with a Jonathan Doerer field goal to tie the game. Still, it wasn’t until freshman Tyler Buchner was inserted into the game on the following drive that the offense began to take off.

Buchner made an impact with his legs, as he and fellow freshman running back Logan Diggs were able to pick up 23 rushing yards and two first downs combined in Buchner’s first five plays in the game.

Ultimately, Buchner was able to engineer a five minute, 11-play second quarter drive that resulted in the first touchdown of the game for either side; a 1-yard Kyren Williams run up the middle that gave Notre Dame a lead they never let go of.

The Williams’ run was set up by an 11-yard strike Buchner threw to Kevin Austin on a slant route over the middle. Buchner’s nine rushing yards and 11 passing yards for the game all came on that scoring drive

According to Irish head coach Brian Kelly, going to Buchner simply provided a new look for the offense.

“We started to run [Buchner] a little bit," Kelly explained. "There was a little bit more read at the line of scrimmage, so we were a little bit more deliberate. It’s just been a natural progression of getting him into the game, I don’t know if there was anything magical in that sense other than we were running his package and it was a changeup from that standpoint.”

For Coan, it doesn’t matter who is under center so long as the offense is succeeding.

“It’s just all about helping the offense honestly," the veteran signal caller said after the win. "If we get points on the board, no matter who it is, that helps me, that helps the team, that helps everyone. I’m super glad when Tyler goes in and can make plays like that.”

Immediately after Buchner’s scoring drive, the Notre Dame defense forced Navy to go three-and-out and punt with under two minutes remaining in the first half. The Irish wasted no time in getting back on the board with Coan under center.

On the fifth play of a drive that started from Notre Dame’s own five-yard line, Coan found a streaking Austin down the left sideline and the two connected for a 70-yard touchdown with 50 seconds to go in the half. It was the longest completion of the season for Coan and the Notre Dame offense.

Coan was effusive in his praise of Austin postgame.

“You get the ball to a guy like Kevin Austin, he can take it the distance every time," Coan stated. " … Kevin’s one of the best receivers in the country in my opinion. I trust him on the matchups all day.”

Austin had a huge night for the Irish, catching six passes for a career high 139 receiving yards and the touchdown. The 139 yards receiving is good enough for over 25 percent of his receiving yards for the entire season.

Austin commended Coan for the big play.

“Jack’s been the same guy every single day since he’s been here," Austin said. "He has the ability to make plays like that every single time and obviously we trust him to do that. We trust all of our quarterbacks to do that.”

After not scoring in the first quarter and accumulating just 54 yards of total offense, Notre Dame put up 17 points and gained 225 yards in the second quarter alone. Coan was 10-of-12 passing for 147 yards and the big score to Austin in the quarter.

Notre Dame started the second half the same way it did the first half, with two straight punts. But, the Irish were still able to finish strong and end the game on a high note.

The team’s final two drives, the only other drives Notre Dame had in the second half after the two punts, were both seven-play, over 50-yard touchdown drives. One was highlighted by another highlight-reel, 20-yard run by Kyren Williams and the other was finished off by an 8-yard Logan Diggs score.

Coan finished the game 23-for-29 passing for 269 yards and a touchdown. With a 79.3% completion percentage, it was the Long Island native’s most accurate performance in an Irish uniform. His 269 passing yards were the most he’s thrown since putting up 366 in the season opener against Florida State. He threw just two incompletions in the entire second half, and it was the fourth time this season he’s had 20 or more completions.

The veteran distributed the ball to seven different receivers on Saturday.

“To be honest with you, I think we have playmakers all over the board," Coan said. "It’s really good for me because then I can just go through my reads and get the ball to where my read dictates. I don’t have to try to force it in to certain guys just take what the defense gives me."

For the third week in a row, Coan and Buchner formed an effective quarterback tandem that allowed the Irish to find success both on the ground and through the air. Buchner led just one drive, but the one drive was the first scoring drive of the game that built momentum for Coan and the Irish offense the rest of the way.

It may be an atypical situation, but the success in recent weeks is difficult to deny. In the end, such improvement is everything Coan is striving for.

“As long as you continue to get better, no matter how many points we put up, no matter how many yards I throw for or anything, it’s just trying to take the next step and get better.”

Coan, Buchner and the Notre Dame offense as a whole took that next step against the Naval Academy.

Even so, they’re going to need to take another big one next week if they want to beat a Virginia team that ranks second nationally in total offense (545 yards/game) and top-15 nationally in scoring offense (38.9 points/game).

