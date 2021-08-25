Notre Dame Football Quick Hitters From Today's Practice

Some quick hitters from the Notre Dame football practice. Viewing time was limited to 30 minutes. Thirty-minutes of practice viewing time is really about 18 minutes since the first 12 minutes are spent stretching. Mood for the afternoon: Extremely hot.

My time was spent watching the offense.

Jack Coan was the first team quarterback, Drew Pyne the second team QB and Tyler Buchner worked as the third QB. No surprises there.

Coan threw a series of passes to each side of the field and then down the middle. Pyne had a similar offensive set. Braden Lenzy was a first team wide receiver along with Avery Davis. Kyren Williams worked with the first team running backs. Lenzy apparently sat out Tuesday’s practice with normal bumps and bruises, according to a spokesperson for Notre Dame. C’Bo Flemister worked with the second team at running back. Zeke Correll and Blake Fisher were on the first team. Michael Mayer started at tight end. The first play was a swing pass to Williams.

When Buchner came into work on the first set of drills, which were just a series of play calls to the end zone, the Irish ran the ball almost exclusively. Coan and Pyne both worked on pass plays.

The final set of offensive drills available for viewing were a series of pass plays to both sides each side of the field and down the middle for each quarterback.

Coan excelled in this setting, making crisp throws to the sidelines of about 20-yards. The ball was there when the receivers turned for it. Pyne was almost as good, making crisp throws. His timing for getting the ball there when the receiver turned was a little inconsistent. Buchner had trouble consistently making good throws.

The hardest throw was when the quarterbacks rolled to their right and threw across the field. Coan’s arm strength and his understanding of the footwork was clearly superior here. Buchner overthrew a receiver in this setting.

Safety Kyle Hamilton was dressed and working, and was linebacker Drew White.

