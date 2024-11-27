Notre Dame Football: The Quiet Quality in a Huge Season
You don't hear too much about Notre Dame these days.
Not since Northern Illinois has there been much chatter surrounding the Irish. For Marcus Freeman and company, that is the best possible news. Despite three games against previously undefeated and ranked opponents, Notre Dame has generated no stunning headlines nor provided fodder for any roaming speculations about its future.
Notre Dame routed Purdue and Miami University. They handled Louisville. Embarrassed Stanford, dispatched Georgia Tech, and ended the Navy cinderella story. They plastered Florida State (obligatory comment on the pathetic wreck that is FSU) and had soundly beaten Virginia by half. They hung 49 on upstart Army, and nobody bat an eye.
Good teams win games. Great teams make games boring.
A highly navigable schedule, unprecedentedly consistent offensive execution, resilient defensive effort, and level headed coaching have placed Notre Dame in a position few would have dreamt of following Week 2.
Now, USC alone stands between the Irish and their first CFP berth since 2020. Despite the storied history between the two teams, Notre Dame once again faces an inferior opponent. On paper. Irish fans everywhere better pray Notre Dame's quiet quality prevails on Saturday - everything depends on it.