Quinn Carroll Enters The Transfer Portal

Notre Dame offensive lineman Quinn Carroll has entered the transfer portal, according to a social media post.

In a goodbye tweet, the redshirt sophomore said his Notre Dame experience had “been as good or better than I hoped” but that he is excited to “pursue a new journey on the field and pursue my masters degree.”

Carroll, who is 6 foot 7, 315-pounds, was likely going to have a hard time finding the field. Even after freshman Blake Fisher went down with a knee injury in the first game of the season, Carroll didn’t get many snaps on the line. He played in 13 games this season, most of it on special teams. Notre Dame rotated Michael Carmody and Tosh Baker in at left tackle before settling on freshman Joe Alt at that position.

With Fisher and Alt locked in at the tackle positions for next year, it was going to be difficult for Carroll to crack into the starting lineup.

Carroll missed all of the 2019 season with a torn anterior cruciate ligament. He played in three games in the 2020 season.

Carroll was a four-star recruit from Minneapolis. 247Sports had him ranked 118th overall and as the eighth-best tackle in the country in 2019, while Rivals ranked him as the nation's No. 68 overall player. Carroll’s father, Jay, played tight end at Minnesota.

