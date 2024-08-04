Notre Dame Football After Dark: Discussing Deuce Knight, Fall Camp, and Texas A&M
As Notre Dame camp begins to really ramp up and heavy-duty recruiting rumors surround the Irish, fans had plenty to say on the phone lines and chat feature on this week's Always Irish After Dark YouTube program which is posted below.
Will Notre Dame's recruiting situation for the 2025 class stabilize or unravel as the season approaches? How will Notre Dame's QB dynamic shift if they lose Deuce Knight's verbal commitment?
What does the fanbase think of what they've seen and heard being reported from the first week of camp?
What players and position groups are standing out early?
Are Notre Dame fans buying the early hype surrounding the revamped wide receiver room?
And what about the quickly approaching visit to Texas A&M - is this game a must-win?
Notre Dame fans are never shy about expressing their true feelings about the team; this episode certainly displayed that. Sit back, relax, and enjoy the Notre Dame fan base navigating their way through an interesting beginning to the month of August in pursuit of answers to all of the aforementioned questions.
Notre Dame football is back, and the fans sure are excited!
