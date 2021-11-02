Skip to main content
    • November 2, 2021
    Updated:
    Original:

    Notre Dame Ranked 10th In First 2021 College Football Playoff Rankings

    Notre Dame is ranked 10th in the first installment of the 2021 College Football Playoff rankings
    Author:

    Notre Dame is ranked No. 10 in the first installment of the 2021 College Football Playoff rankings. 

    Starting in the top 10 certainly puts the Fighting Irish within striking distance of moving up into the top four, which is the ultimate goal.

    Notre Dame earned a 41-13 victory over Wisconsin in September, and the Badgers ranked No. 21 in the initial rankings, which helps build the Irish resume.

    No future Notre Dame opponents ranked in the Top 25 of the first College Football Playoff ranking. 

    Read More

    Notre Dame ranked No. 2 in the first ranking of 2020, but the Irish were undefeated. Notre Dame started No. 15 in 2019, No. 4 in 2018, No. 3 in 2017, No. 5 in 2015 and No. 10 in 2014.

    Here is the first CFP Top 25:

    1. Georgia (8-0)
    2. Alabama (7-1)
    3. Michigan State (8-0)
    4. Oregon (7-1)
    5. Ohio State (7-1)
    6. Cincinnati (8-0)
    7. Michigan (7-1)
    8. Oklahoma (9-0)
    9. Wake Forest (8-0)
    10. Notre Dame (7-1)
    11. Oklahoma State (7-1)
    12. Baylor (7-1)
    13. Auburn (6-2)
    14. Texas A&M (6-2)
    15. BYU (7-2)
    16. Ole Miss (6-2)
    17. Mississippi State (5-3)
    18. Kentucky (6-2)
    19. NC State (6-2)
    20. Minnesota (6-2)
    21. Wisconsin (5-3)
    22. Iowa (6-2)
    23. Fresno State (7-2)
    24. San Diego State (7-1)
    25. Pittsburgh (6-2)

    Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

    Irish Breakdown Content

    Notre Dame 2021 Roster
    Notre Dame 2021 Schedule

    Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Offense
    Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Defense

    Notre Dame 2022 Scholarship Offers

    Notre Dame 2022 Class Big Board
    Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

    ———————

    Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

    BECOME A MEMBER

    Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

    Join the Irish Breakdown community!
    Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel
    Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes
    Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178
    Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

    Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter

    Notre Dame
    Football

    Notre Dame Ranked 10th In First 2021 College Football Playoff Rankings

    just now
    Jack Coan
    Football

    First College Football Playoff Ranking Will Be Very Telling

    4 hours ago
    Brian Kelly
    Football

    Playing Navy Is Always A Challenge For Notre Dame

    5 hours ago
    Kyren Williams
    Football

    Take 5: Improved Offensive Line Play, Kyren Williams, College Football Playoff

    8 hours ago
    Ken Niumatalolo
    Football

    Series History: Notre Dame vs. Navy

    11 hours ago
    Tai Lavatai
    Football

    First Glance: Navy Midshipmen

    14 hours ago
    Kyren Williams
    Football

    Kyren Williams Is On A Strong Three-Game Run

    Nov 1, 2021
    Isaiah Foskey
    Football

    Notre Dame Notebook: Brian Kelly Talks Injuries, Navy Prep, Improving Offense

    Nov 1, 2021